Gameday preview: Liberty might have revenge in mind for Lynx

7 p.m. Friday, Lynx vs. New York, Target Center • Ion

New York update: The Eastern Conference-leading Liberty (20-6) are 2-0 on their three-game road trip, which began after an 88-83 loss July 28 to the Lynx in New York. The Liberty defeated the Sparks on Sunday (87-79) and Tuesday (76-69) in Los Angeles. ... G Courtney Vandersloot scored a season-high 23 points — 20 in the second half — to pace the Liberty. ... Vandersloot is second in assists (8.0) in the WNBA, while G Breanna Stewart is second in scoring (22.9) and fourth in rebounding (9.3). ... The Liberty lead the WNBA in three-point field goals and free throw percentage. ... C Stefanie Dolson (ankle), who hasn't played since June 23, is out.

Lynx update: The Lynx (13-14) had this game at home before a three-game road trip. ... G Lindsay Allen made 7-of-9 field-goal attempts and scored a season-high 16 points on Tuesday in a loss at Connecticut. ... C Dorka Juhász had a team-high 11 rebounds Sunday in a victory over the Sun — the sixth time this season she has had at least 10 rebounds. She is tied — with Indiana's Aliyah Boston — for most games with 10 or more rebounds among WNBA rookies this season. ... Juhász (hamstring) is questionable, G Napheesa Collier (sprained right ankle) is doubtful and G Rachel Banham (thumb) is out.