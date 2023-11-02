GameDay preview: Auburn at Vanderbilt

Nov. 2—When: 3 p.m. Saturday

TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-94.9

Records: Auburn (4-4, 1-4 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5)

The series: Tied 21-21-1.

—

Four-down territory

1. That's more like it: Auburn got its first SEC win of the season last week with a solid performance from all phases, including the much-maligned offense. The Tigers eclipsed more than 400 yards of offense for the third time this season, and the first time against an SEC opponent. "It's a direct reflection of accountability of the little things we are trying to instill," Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. "Hopefully, we can grow from that."

2. Fairweather fan: A top receiving target, particularly the last two games, has been tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. He's the second-leading receiver with 215 yards and also has two touchdowns. He caught five passes against Ole Miss and four against Mississippi State. All four of his receptions against MSU came on first down, and Fairweather had two catches of more than 10 yards.

3. Pick your spots: One reason for Auburn's success last week was due to an up-tempo offense. The result was more sustained drives — Auburn went three-and-out just three times. Just because it worked once, doesn't mean it's the permanent solution. Up-tempo may not be the game plan for Vandy. "I absolutely want to play with tempo, but can you always? No," Freeze said. "When we have the opportunities to, we should be ready to. That's what we got away from. If you don't practice it, it's not going to happen on tempo."

4. Don't get fooled: Don't think for a second Auburn's taking Vandy lightly because of its 2-7 record. The response to that is, just look at Auburn's record. Will Sheppard is sixth in the SEC with 591 receiving yards and has eight of Vandy's 19 receiving touchdowns. Throw in the fact the Tigers are 1-2 on the road this season and this looks more like a trap game. "They make me nervous," Freeze said. "They will be in the right spots, will play hard and do the right things. They have our full attention."

—

Key matchup

AU LB Eugene Asante vs. Vandy LB CJ Taylor

We've got two of the top 10 tacklers in the SEC facing off in Nashville. Asante comes in with 62 tackles (seventh in the SEC) with four sacks. Taylor is 10th in the league with 52 tackles and has three sacks with a pair of forced fumbles. These two will be difference makers Saturday.

—

Player of the week

Alex McPherson, K

Let's give a little love to the kicker. McPherson's done all he can to get Auburn points this season. He's 8-of-8 on field goals with a long of 53, and he's a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. Every point counts for this Auburn team, and he's a sure thing so far.

—

By the numbers

3: Last week, Auburn had three passing touchdowns for the first time this season.

2012: Auburn is making its first trip to Nashville to play Vandy since 2012.

186: It's been 186 games since Auburn had a punt blocked (Mississippi State, 2009).

70: Cumulatively, Auburn's been outscored in the first and third quarters and has a 53-52 edge in the fourth. Auburn has outscored teams 70-20 in the second quarter.

—

Prediction

Auburn 31, Vanderbilt 10

There's something about an Auburn team with confidence. The more it has the better the result. After a brutal stretch of four straight losses, Auburn can make a run over the next several weeks and continue building that confidence level. Yes, Vanderbilt can cause a few headaches, but not enough to prevent Auburn from running away with a win.

— Edwin Stanton