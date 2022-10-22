Gameday picks: How ESPN’s College Gameday picked week eight’s games

Good morning, Razorback fans. There is no football game today, but that does not mean that you can’t take a look at what the rest of the College Football world is up to.

To begin the day, ESPN’s College Gameday broadcasted their show live from the University of Oregon, where the No. 10 Ducks are set to host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game features an unbeaten UCLA team that has found its groove under head coach Chip Kelly squaring off with Oregon, a team led by Auburn transfer Bo Nix.

As is customary, College Gameday selects a “guest picker” that has ties to the host school for that week. This week’s selection is a former All-American and Player of the Year for Oregon Women’s Basketball, Sabrina Ionescu. After her college career at Oregon, Ionescu went on to become the first overall selection in 2020 by the New York Liberty of the WNBA.

Here is how the crew, along with guest picker Ionescu, picked week eight’s most interesting games.

Tulane vs. Memphis

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Tulane

Desmond Howard: Tulane

Lee Corso: Tulane

Kirk Herbstreit: Memphis

Sabrina Ionescu: Tulane

Cincinnati at SMU

The Commercial Appeal

Pat McAfee: Cincinnati

Desmond Howard: Cincinnati

Lee Corso: Cincinnati

Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati

Sabrina Ionescu: Cincinnati

Minnesota at Penn State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Penn State

Desmond Howard: Penn State

Lee Corso: Penn State

Kirk Herbstreit: Minnesota

Sabrina Ionescu: Penn State

Ole Miss at LSU

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Ole Miss

Lee Corso: Ole Miss

Kirk Herbstreit: LSU

Sabrina Ionescu: Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Alabama

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: abstained from picking, as he is calling the game on ESPN

Sabrina Ionescu: Alabama

Kansas at Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Kansas

Desmond Howard: Baylor

Lee Corso: Baylor

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas

Sabrina Ionescu: Kansas

Story continues

Texas at Oklahoma State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Texas

Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State

Lee Corso: Texas

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas

Sabrina Ionescu: Texas

Kansas State at TCU

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Kansas State

Desmond Howard: TCU

Lee Corso: Kansas State

Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State

Sabrina Ionescu: TCU

Washington at Cal

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Washington

Desmond Howard: Washington

Lee Corso: Cal

Kirk Herbstreit: Washington

Sabrina Ionescu: Cal

Syracuse at Clemson

The Greenville News

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

Sabrina Ionescu: Syracuse

UCLA at Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee: Oregon

Desmond Howard: Oregon

Lee Corso: Oregon

Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA

Sabrina Ionescu: Oregon

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire