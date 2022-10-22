Gameday picks: How ESPN’s College Gameday picked week eight’s games
Good morning, Razorback fans. There is no football game today, but that does not mean that you can’t take a look at what the rest of the College Football world is up to.
To begin the day, ESPN’s College Gameday broadcasted their show live from the University of Oregon, where the No. 10 Ducks are set to host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game features an unbeaten UCLA team that has found its groove under head coach Chip Kelly squaring off with Oregon, a team led by Auburn transfer Bo Nix.
As is customary, College Gameday selects a “guest picker” that has ties to the host school for that week. This week’s selection is a former All-American and Player of the Year for Oregon Women’s Basketball, Sabrina Ionescu. After her college career at Oregon, Ionescu went on to become the first overall selection in 2020 by the New York Liberty of the WNBA.
Here is how the crew, along with guest picker Ionescu, picked week eight’s most interesting games.
Tulane vs. Memphis
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Tulane
Desmond Howard: Tulane
Lee Corso: Tulane
Kirk Herbstreit: Memphis
Sabrina Ionescu: Tulane
Cincinnati at SMU
The Commercial Appeal
Pat McAfee: Cincinnati
Desmond Howard: Cincinnati
Lee Corso: Cincinnati
Kirk Herbstreit: Cincinnati
Sabrina Ionescu: Cincinnati
Minnesota at Penn State
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Penn State
Desmond Howard: Penn State
Lee Corso: Penn State
Kirk Herbstreit: Minnesota
Sabrina Ionescu: Penn State
Ole Miss at LSU
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Desmond Howard: Ole Miss
Lee Corso: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU
Sabrina Ionescu: Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Alabama
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Alabama
Desmond Howard: Alabama
Lee Corso: Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit: abstained from picking, as he is calling the game on ESPN
Sabrina Ionescu: Alabama
Kansas at Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Kansas
Desmond Howard: Baylor
Lee Corso: Baylor
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas
Sabrina Ionescu: Kansas
Texas at Oklahoma State
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Texas
Desmond Howard: Oklahoma State
Lee Corso: Texas
Kirk Herbstreit: Texas
Sabrina Ionescu: Texas
Kansas State at TCU
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Kansas State
Desmond Howard: TCU
Lee Corso: Kansas State
Kirk Herbstreit: Kansas State
Sabrina Ionescu: TCU
Washington at Cal
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Washington
Desmond Howard: Washington
Lee Corso: Cal
Kirk Herbstreit: Washington
Sabrina Ionescu: Cal
Syracuse at Clemson
The Greenville News
Pat McAfee: Clemson
Desmond Howard: Clemson
Lee Corso: Clemson
Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson
Sabrina Ionescu: Syracuse
UCLA at Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Pat McAfee: Oregon
Desmond Howard: Oregon
Lee Corso: Oregon
Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA
Sabrina Ionescu: Oregon