Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Auburn is set to host the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday in a sold out Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The game will be Auburn’s last home SEC game of the season and the home debut of Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s head coach.
Both teams are 3-6 on the season and on a five-game losing streak and need the win to keep their bowl chances alive.
The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network. If you are looking to place any bets on the game down below is all of the information you will need to make your best bet.
Betting Lines
The lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Point spread: Auburn -1.5
Auburn Money Line: -115
Texas A&M Money Line: -105
Over-under: 48.5
Injury Report
Auburn
QB Zach Calzada
Shoulder
Out for the season
RB Jordon Ingram
Knee
Out for the season
EDGE Eku Leota
Pectoral
Out for the season
OL Austin Troxell
Knee
Out for the season
OL Tate Johnson
Elbow
Out until late November
QB T.J. Finley
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Texas A&M
OL Bryce Foster
Knee
Out for the season
QB Max Johnson
Hand
Out for Saturday’s game
OL Aki Ogunbiyi
Knee
Out for the season
WR Ainias Smith
Ankle
Out for the season
OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
Ankle
Out for the season
DB Antonio Johnson
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DB Miles Jones
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
WR Chase Lane
Undisclosed
Questionable for Saturday’s game
DB Denver Harris
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
WR Chris Marshall
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
OL P.J. Williams
Suspension
Out for Saturday’s game
QB Conner Weigman
Illness
Questionable for Saturday’s game
Advice and Prediction
A sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium is going to be rocking this Saturday for the home debut of Cadillac Williams. It will not matter that the loser of this game is in last place of the SEC West.
Despite a shorthanded staff and having little time to prepare, Auburn fought well and made good adjustments against Mississippi State and had a chance to win the game. With an energized Jordan-Hare and facing a struggling Texas A&M team, Auburn will come out on top this time.
Auburn 31, Texas A&M 24