Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Auburn is set to host the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday in a sold out Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be Auburn’s last home SEC game of the season and the home debut of Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s head coach.

Both teams are 3-6 on the season and on a five-game losing streak and need the win to keep their bowl chances alive.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network. If you are looking to place any bets on the game down below is all of the information you will need to make your best bet.

Betting Lines

Point spread: Auburn -1.5

Auburn Money Line: -115

Texas A&M Money Line: -105

Over-under: 48.5

Injury Report

Auburn

QB Zach Calzada Shoulder Out for the season RB Jordon Ingram Knee Out for the season EDGE Eku Leota Pectoral Out for the season OL Austin Troxell Knee Out for the season OL Tate Johnson Elbow Out until late November QB T.J. Finley Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game

Texas A&M

OL Bryce Foster Knee Out for the season QB Max Johnson Hand Out for Saturday’s game OL Aki Ogunbiyi Knee Out for the season WR Ainias Smith Ankle Out for the season OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko Ankle Out for the season DB Antonio Johnson Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Miles Jones Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game WR Chase Lane Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday’s game DB Denver Harris Suspension Out for Saturday’s game WR Chris Marshall Suspension Out for Saturday’s game OL P.J. Williams Suspension Out for Saturday’s game QB Conner Weigman Illness Questionable for Saturday’s game

Advice and Prediction

A sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium is going to be rocking this Saturday for the home debut of Cadillac Williams. It will not matter that the loser of this game is in last place of the SEC West.

Despite a shorthanded staff and having little time to prepare, Auburn fought well and made good adjustments against Mississippi State and had a chance to win the game. With an energized Jordan-Hare and facing a struggling Texas A&M team, Auburn will come out on top this time.

Auburn 31, Texas A&M 24

