Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Texas A&M

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

Auburn is set to host the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday in a sold out Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be Auburn’s last home SEC game of the season and the home debut of Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s head coach.

Both teams are 3-6 on the season and on a five-game losing streak and need the win to keep their bowl chances alive.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network. If you are looking to place any bets on the game down below is all of the information you will need to make your best bet.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Auburn -1.5

  • Auburn Money Line: -115

  • Texas A&M Money Line: -105

  • Over-under: 48.5

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Injury Report

Auburn

QB Zach Calzada

Shoulder

Out for the season

RB Jordon Ingram

Knee

Out for the season

EDGE Eku Leota

Pectoral

Out for the season

OL Austin Troxell

Knee

Out for the season

OL Tate Johnson

Elbow

Out until late November

QB T.J. Finley

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

Texas A&M

OL Bryce Foster

Knee

Out for the season

QB Max Johnson

Hand

Out for Saturday’s game

OL Aki Ogunbiyi

Knee

Out for the season

WR Ainias Smith

Ankle

Out for the season

OL Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

Ankle

Out for the season

DB Antonio Johnson

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Miles Jones

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

WR Chase Lane

Undisclosed

Questionable for Saturday’s game

DB Denver Harris

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

WR Chris Marshall

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

OL P.J. Williams

Suspension

Out for Saturday’s game

QB Conner Weigman

Illness

Questionable for Saturday’s game

 

Advice and Prediction

A sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium is going to be rocking this Saturday for the home debut of Cadillac Williams. It will not matter that the loser of this game is in last place of the SEC West.

Despite a shorthanded staff and having little time to prepare, Auburn fought well and made good adjustments against Mississippi State and had a chance to win the game. With an energized Jordan-Hare and facing a struggling Texas A&M team, Auburn will come out on top this time.

Auburn 31, Texas A&M 24

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories