Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Texas A&M

The Auburn Tigers will be looking for revenge Tuesday night when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

The last time these two teams faced off the Aggies crushed Auburn 79-63 and snapped their 28-game home winning streak. This time the game is at Reed Arena in College Station.

Auburn is looking to bounce back from a 46-43 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Auburn (17-6, 7-3 SEC) fell out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after the loss to the Volunteers and some revenge against the Aggies would help their chances of climbing back into the top 25.

It will be a tough task as the Aggies are favored by 3.5 points, according to Bet MGM, and are an impressive 11-1 at home this season.

The Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC) are fresh off a dominant 82-57 win over the Georiga Bulldogs on Saturday in Reed Arena and have gone 2-1 since they beat Auburn on Jan. 25.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup before you place a bet.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn +3.5

Over-under: 140.5

Injury Report

AUBURN Dylan Cardwell Illness Questionable for Tuesday’s game Chance Westry Knee Out for the season TEXAS A&M Manny Obaski Hand Out until late February

Advice and Prediction

Auburn covered the spread last week against Tennessee when they were a road underdog but the spread is much tighter against the Aggies. Auburn’s offense should have more success against the Aggie’s defense but their defense will have to be better than in the earlier season matchup.

The Tigers will play the Aggies closer than their first matchup but will not be able to cover the 3.5-point spread.

