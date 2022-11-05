Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Auburn will take on Mississippi State Saturday night and here are the last-minute odds for the SEC West showdown.

The Tigers will be under new leadership as Cadillac Williams is the interim head coach and will look to open his tenure with a road win. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN 2.

Auburn is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and avenge last season’s massive collapse against the Bulldogs in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs are on a losing streak of their own after dropping games to Kentucky and Alabama.

Here is everything you need to know to make your best bet on the game.

Betting Lines

Point spread: Auburn +12.5

Over-under: 50.5

Auburn money line: +375

Mississippi State money line: -500

Injury Report

Auburn

As expected, Auburn will be without Zach Calzada, Jordon Ingram, Tate Johnson, and Eku Leota but backup quarterback T.J. Finley also did not make the trip to Starkville.

Mississippi State

Running back Dillion Johnson is questionable for the game.

Advice and Prediction

Auburn is 3-5 against the spread this season and is 5-5 in their last 10 games with the Bulldogs. Last season they blew a 28-3 lead and lost 43-34, the biggest comeback in Jordan-Hare history.

Auburn’s passing offense had its best game of the year last week but it came against a struggling Arkansas defense. For the Tigers to keep up they will need another strong showing from Robby Ashford and the receivers. The defense will also need to step up if they want to shut down the Air Raid attack.

Prediction: Mississippi State 40, Auburn 31

