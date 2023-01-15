'GameDay Morning' crew face off in playoff edition of football pictionary
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward joins the "GameDay Morning" crew for a playoff edition of football pictionary.
Sophomore Devin Willock, recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed just hours after the school held a ceremony to celebrate the Bulldogs' national title.
A Georgia football player and recruiting staffer died in an auto accident early Sunday
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
Brandon Staley said Joey Bosa was 'frustrated' when he committed a brutal infraction that helped the Jaguars win.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
Do you agree with ESPN's ranking of the Crimson Tide as the 2023 offseason kicks off?
6 takeaways from the 49ers' throttling of the Seahawks:
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Best of luck to him.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after Saturday night’s epic collapse against the Jaguars that it hurt to see his players and coaches in pain. After ratting off all the things the Chargers did well — including jumping out to a 27-0 lead and winning the turnover battle 5-0 — Staley acknowledged that it wasn’t [more]
Brandon Aiyuk wishes he could have one moment back from the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Some may regard it as the stuff of miracles, but it was always the plan. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spent the 2022 season making the new age of streaming feel as familiar and comfortable as possible to those accustomed to watching sports on TV. With the Amazon slate over and NBC broadcasting a pair of [more]
What Brock Purdy has done for the San Franscisco 49ers in the last two games isn't shocking to those who saw him in high school at Gilbert Perry.