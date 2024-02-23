Gameday guide: How to watch No. 22 Colorado State basketball at UNLV

Colorado State's Joel Scott(1) goes up over Rebel's forward Keylan Boone during a game against UNLV at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo., on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Can the Rams snag one on the road?

The Colorado State men's basketball team is coming off a tough 68-66 loss in the final seconds at New Mexico midweek.

Now the Rams head to Las Vegas for their last flying road trip (they still play at Air Force) of the regular season. CSU is 1-6 in Mountain West road games and faces a tough challenge against a streaky UNLV team Saturday night.

Here's a look at everything to know about Saturday's basketball game in Las Vegas:

What time does Colorado State men's basketball vs. UNLV start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Start time: 6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT

What channel is the Colorado State men's basketball vs. UNLV game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

CSU is 20-7 overall and 8-6 in Mountain West play. UNLV is 15-10 overall and 8-5 in the MW.

CSU is No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 112-71 at CSU and 191-159 overall in his career. Kevin Kruger is in his third year leading UNLV, where he has a 52-37 record.

Series history

UNLV leads the all-time series 44-21. CSU won 78-75 in mid-January in the first meeting between the teams in Fort Collins.

Stadium information

The game will be at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV's campus. Thomas & Mack has a capacity of 18,000.

What do the metrics say?

CSU is No. 26 in the NCAA's NET rankings and UNLV is No. 87. It's a Quad 1 game for UNLV and Quad 2 for CSU.

CSU is No. 29 in KenPom and UNLV is No. 84. KenPom projects a two-point win for CSU.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players who will be key to the game for each team:

UNLV

Keylan Boone: The 6-foot-8 big averages 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He had 21 points and eight rebounds in the first game against CSU.

Dedan Thomas Jr.: The freshman point guard is emerging as a star. He leads the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game and also averages 5.8 assists per game.

Kalib Boone: The twin brother of Keylan averages 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: The star point guard is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists per game.

Nique Clifford: The 6-foot-6 wing has hit a bit of a slump and was 1-9 shooting in Wednesday's loss at New Mexico. He had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a stellar performance in CSU's win over UNLV earlier in the year, and the Rams will be hoping this is a bounce-back game for him.

Joel Scott: The 6-foot-8 big is thriving and had his first CSU double-double last game with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Scott scored 14 points on 7-9 shooting in the first matchup vs. UNLV and will be key against the Boone brothers.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado State basketball at UNLV on?