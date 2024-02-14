Gameday guide: How to watch, what to know about UCLA basketball vs. Colorado

Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Colorado men's basketball team is firmly on the outskirts of the projected NCAA Tournament field after losing three of its last four games. The latest letdown, a 99-79 loss to then-No. 8 Arizona, was the Buffaloes' first blemish at home this season and another reminder of their struggling defense.

The Buffs' last three opponents have scored an average of 80.6 points per game, a trend that can't continue if Colorado wants to make a late-season run.

Coach Tad Boyle said after Saturday's loss to Arizona that CU's "defense isn't good enough," but mentioned the Buffs' next opponent as proof that it can be turned around.

"It (the defense) can change if the players decide they want to make a change," Boyle said Saturday. "That's when it'll change. UCLA has done it. They're out here, they're playing at a high level defensively. And they weren't earlier in the season. So, it can happen, but we must commit."

After a 1-4 start in Pac-12 play, UCLA has rattled off five consecutive wins. During their five-game winning streak, the Bruins are allowing just 62 points per game, a far cry from the 80 points per game allowed by Colorado this month.

A Buffs win in convincing fashion could propel them back into the NCAA Tournament field. Another disappointing loss on the road will almost assuredly close the book on any March Madness hopes.

Here's a look at everything to know about Thursday's game:

What time does Colorado vs. UCLA start?

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Start time: 7 p.m. MT

What channel is the Colorado vs. UCLA basketball game on?

The Colorado and UCLA game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Who are the announcers for the Colorado vs. UCLA basketball game?

Play-by-play: Dave Pasch

Analyst: Cory Alexander

What are the records, rankings?

Colorado enters Thursday's game at 16-8 (7-6 Pac-12) with an abysmal 1-6 record in true road games this season. UCLA sits at 13-11 (8-5 Pac-12) after five consecutive wins, including a one-point victory over Cal on Saturday night.

Neither team is ranked in the latest AP poll.

Who are the coaches?

Mick Cronin is in his fifth season as UCLA's head coach and is 112–47 (.704) during that span. Tad Boyle is in his 14th season as Colorado's head coach and is 288-180 (.615) since 2010-11.

Series history

UCLA leads the all-time series 19-7 (8-2 in last 10 matchups) and has beat Colorado in five consecutive meetings. The Buffs haven't beat the Bruins in nearly three years (Feb. 27, 2021).

Stadium information

The game will be at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Pauley Pavilion has a capacity of 12,829.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players for each team who will be key to the game:

UCLA

Sebastian Mack: The 6-foot-3 freshman is UCLA's leading scorer (13.3 points per game) despite not being very efficient from the field (38.3% shooting) or from 3-point range (28.4%). Nonetheless, Mack is a capable scorer, who dropped 20-plus points on Stanford, then-No. 12 Arizona, Cal and then-No. 4 Marquette this season.

Adem Bona: The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Nigeria will provide a tough matchup for Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. Bona has three double-doubles this season and reached double-digit points in five of his last six games.

Dylan Andrews: Andrews leads the Bruins in assists (3.7 per game) and is third on the team in scoring (11.2 points per game). The 6-foot-2 sophomore had a career-high three steals during Saturday's win over Cal and has scored in double figures in five consecutive games.

COLORADO

KJ Simpson: Simpson set a career high with nine assists (to just one turnover) during Saturday's loss to Arizona and it was his 14th game this season with 20-plus points (most in a season since Derrick White had 15 20-point games in 2016-17). The 6-foot-2 junior leads the Buffs in points (19.4 per game), assists (4.6) and steals (1.8).

Tristan da Silva: da Silva had his best shooting game (20 points on 8-for-13 shooting) in more than two months on Saturday vs. the Wildcats. Colorado's second-leading scorer (15.5 points per game) is shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.5% from deep this season.

Cody Williams: Playing with a face mask for the first time in his life might be a reason why Williams is shooting just 1-for-5 from deep over his last two games. The projected top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is still averaging 14 points per game (third on team) this season and leading the Buffs in field goal percentage (56.2%) and 3-point percentage (46.7%).

