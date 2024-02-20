Gameday guide: How to watch Colorado State basketball vs. New Mexico

Lobo's guard Jaelen House(10) holds on to CSU's Isaiah Stevens(4) while a free throw is being shot during a game against University of New Mexico at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

A big, loud road test awaits.

The Colorado State men's basketball team plays in one of college basketball's fiercest atmospheres Wednesday when the Rams face New Mexico at The Pit.

A win would give CSU a season sweep over a top Mountain West team and keep the Rams right in the league title mix. It would also be a vital NCAA Tournament resume piece and make the Rams close to a lock to make it.

Here's a look at everything to know about Wednesday's basketball game in Albuquerque:

What time does Colorado State men's basketball vs. New Mexico start?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Start time: 8 p.m. MT

What channel is the New Mexico at Colorado State men's basketball game on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

Who are the announcers for the TV broadcast?

Play-by-play: Rich Waltz

Analyst: Avery Johnson

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

CSU is 20-6 overall and 8-5 in Mountain West play. New Mexico is also 20-6 overall and 8-5 in the MW.

CSU is No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA TODAY coaches poll. New Mexico is receiving votes in the AP poll.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 112-70 at CSU and 191-158 overall in his career. Richard Pitino is in his third year leading New Mexico, where he has a 55-37 record. He's 214-174 in his career.

Series history

New Mexico leads the all-time series 79-53. The Rams won the first matchup of the season 76-68 over the Lobos in Fort Collins.

Stadium information

The game will be at The Pit on New Mexico's campus. The Pit has a capacity of 15,411.

What do the metrics say?

CSU is No. 25 in the NCAA's NET rankings and New Mexico is No. 24. It's a Quad 1 game for both teams.

CSU is No. 28 in KenPom and New Mexico is No. 25. KenPom projects a four-point win for New Mexico.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players who will be key to the game for each team:

NEW MEXICO

Jaelen House: The Lobos often go as House goes. He's the lightning rod in the Mountain West and when he's on, especially at The Pit, the Lobos can be very tough to beat. In the first matchup in Fort Collins, he was saddled with foul trouble.

JT Toppin: The 6-foot-9 freshman is one of the best bigs in the league, regardless of age. He's averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Toppin had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup with CSU.

Donovan Dent: The sophomore guard has become a vital piece in running the machine of the New Mexico offense. He averages 5.6 assists per game in addition to 15.4 points.

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: Preventing turnovers and big runouts for New Mexico is key, especially at The Pit. It falls on everyone, but especially the main ball-handler. Stevens is averaging 16.2 points and 7.4 assists per game.

Patrick Cartier: The big man played last game on an injured ankle and is one to watch. He was key in the first matchup as the Rams won the paint battle with Cartier scoring 21 points on 8-12 shooting.

Nique Clifford: New Mexico is an explosive, athletic team. In comes Clifford, who can match it on both ends of the floor. He's averaging 13 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado State basketball vs. New Mexico basketball on?