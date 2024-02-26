Gameday guide: How to watch Colorado State basketball vs. Nevada

Nevada’s Jarod Lucas celebrates after hitting a three point shot while taking on Colorado State at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Jan. 24, 2024.

The implications on this game are big.

For Mountain West and NCAA Tournament implications, there's plenty on the line Tuesday when the Colorado State men's basketball team hosts Nevada.

The Wolf Pack are on the NCAA Tournament bubble and a win at CSU would be a huge resume boost. The Rams have seen their potential NCAA Tournament seed drop with back-to-back losses and could use another solid win to secure their place in the tournament.

CSU must also win to retain any hope of a top-five league finish and first-round bye in the Mountain West tournament.

Here's a look at everything to know about Tuesday game in Fort Collins:

What time does Colorado State men's basketball vs. Nevada start?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27

Start time: 8:30 p.m. MT

What channel is the Nevada at Colorado State men's basketball game on?

Nevada and CSU's game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

How to find Fox Sports 1 (FS1):

Comcast/Xfinity: Channel 408 (777 for HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Fort Collins Connexion: Channel 55

The broadcast can also be livestreamed through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app.

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

CSU is 20-8 overall and 8-7 in Mountain West play. Nevada is 22-6 overall and 9-5 in the MW.

Neither team is ranked in the polls.

Who are the coaches?

Steve Alford is in his fifth year as Nevada's coach, where he has a 92-57 record. He's 601-326 all-time. CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 112-72 at CSU and 191-160overall in his career.

Series history

Nevada leads the all-time series 18-12. Nevada won the first matchup 77-64 in Reno.

Stadium information, tickets

The game will be at Moby Arena on Colorado State's campus. Moby has a capacity of 8,093. Tickets are available at CSURams.com/tickets.

What do the metrics say?

CSU is No. 27 in the NCAA's NET rankings and Nevada is No. 42. It's a Quad 1 game for Nevada and Quad 2 for CSU.

CSU is No. 29 in KenPom and Nevada is No. 41. KenPom projects a five-point win for CSU.

Who are the top players to watch?

Here are some players who will be key to the game for each team:

NEVADA

Jarod Lucas: The guard went off in the first matchup, scoring 28 points on 10-14 shooting to help Nevada win.

Kenan Blackshear: The 6-foot-6 guard was 9-12 shooting for 20 points, plus five rebounds and five assists to help the Wolf Pack beat CSU earlier this season. The efficient combo of Lucas and Blackshear overwhelmed the Rams.

Nick Davidson: The 6-foot-9 big man leads the team in rebound at 7.3 per game and is third in scoring at 12.6 per game. He has double-doubles in two of his last three games.

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: The struggles of the team on offense put an added weight on Stevens, who is asked to carry many burdens for this team. His numbers are superb at 16.4 points and 7.4 assists per game.

Josiah Strong: Not a big scorer (7.6 points per game), but a key defender who will likely spend time on both Lucas and Blackshear. Strong did score 12 points in the first matchup.

Joel Scott: Scott continues to be a consistent inside force for the Rams and is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

