Gameday Central | Western Illinois at Illinois; 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 24—Illinois gets one final tuneup this month with tonight's game against Western Illinois. Next month? That's an entirely different story with a Big Ten road game followed by back-to-back games against ranked teams (or at least ranked right now) and then some tricky nonconference games back home with Braggin' Rights in between.

So now's the time to iron out the wrinkles against a WIU team that also ranks in the 300-plus range like Valparaiso and Southern. Illinois won big against both of those teams, but with enough missteps to keep the coaching staff hopping.

Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center to see how the Illini fare against the Leathernecks:

