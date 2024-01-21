Gameday Central | Rutgers at No. 14 Illinois; Noon, BTN

Jan. 21—Somehow I think the fact this is Illinois' first Big Ten rematch of the season will be overwhelmed by another storyline. Not that playing well at home — certainly better than last Sunday — isn't important.

It is. Illinois can't follow up Thursday's Big Ten road win with another conference loss at home.

But will anyone at State Farm Center really care that it's Illinois-Rutgers for the second time this season? That the Scarlet Knights have some extra motivation to get a "road kill" of their own after losing in early December at the not-so-terrifying "Trapezoid of Terror?"

Probably not. The only story today? Terrence Shannon Jr.'s return from suspension via judicial decree. An interesting set of circumstances given Shannon filed suit against his own university. Successfully.

Illinois was 4-2 without Shannon and playing some of the best offense in the country. What will things look like today with the veteran guard — who was playing at an All-American level — back in the fold?

Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all day from State Farm Center to find out:

