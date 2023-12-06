Gameday Central | No. 20 Illinois vs. No. 11 Florida Atlantic; 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 5—A clear sign Illinois basketball is back? How about playing in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in consecutive seasons.

Just shy of one year to the day, the Illini are back in New York City with another top 25 matchup at the "Mecca" of basketball. Illinois rose to the occasion last December with an overtime upset of No. 2 Texas. The challenge is similar tonight in NYC, with the No. 20 Illini facing No. 11 Florida Atlantic.

Illinois got its East Coast swing started with a dominant Big Ten road win Saturday at Rutgers. The first of three truly challenging games. Can the Illini keep the momentum going against last year's Final Four-caliber Owls?

Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from courtside at the Garden to find out:

