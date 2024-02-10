Gameday Central | No. 10 Illinois at Michigan State; 1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10—Today's game is an important one for Illinois. It's a shot at a Big Ten road win, which will aid in the Illini's pursuit of a conference championship. It's also a Quad I game, with Michigan State boasting good enough metrics (if not overall record) to provide a boost for the Illini's overall season résumé. If they win.

That's no guarantee.

Brad Underwood has just one win in East Lansing, Mich., during his time as Illinois coach. That it came in the Illini's last visit to the Breslin Center means ... something? There are several familiar faces on the Michigan State side. Fewer for the Illini.

The Spartans, of course, are hunting for a "get right" game after Tuesday's 59-56 loss at Minnesota. Illinois handled Michigan State in a similar situation last month, with a win against the Spartans coming on the heels of Tom Izzo's squad losing by double digits at Northwestern.

So both teams need this win. As Underwood said ... another day in the Big Ten. Follow along all afternoon with beat writer Scott Richey live from East Lansing to see how Illinois fares:

