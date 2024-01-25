Gameday Central | No. 10 Illinois at Northwestern; 8 p.m., BTN

Jan. 24—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

There's still one storyline that stands out among the rest tonight with Illinois back in action at Northwestern.

It's not the rematch with the Wildcats in Evanston after beating them by 30 in Champaign. Or the Illini's shot at another Big Ten road win that would help them keep pace with Purdue and Wisconsin as the more legitimate conference title contenders. Or the fact Illinois has won 9 of 10 against Northwestern and is looking for some redemption after last year's double-digit loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

All interesting. Important even. None the one thing everybody is talking about.

That would be how Terrence Shannon Jr. is treated by the Northwestern fan base. Illinois fans cheered Shannon's return Sunday against Rutgers. The Wildcats faithful probably won't.

How Shannon handles that — how Illinois handles it — could make a difference in a game where the Illini are a three-point favorite on the road. A line in direct proportion to how much better Northwestern is at home than on the road.

Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from Evanston as he documents it:

Tweets by srrichey