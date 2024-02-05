Gameday Central | Nebraska at No. 14 Illinois; BTN

Feb. 4—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

Illinois has an opportunity today against Nebraska after Wisconsin dropped its Sunday matinee against Purdue. Second place in the Big Ten (at least a tie with the Badgers) is up for grabs.

That means avoiding an upset against the Cornhuskers. A feat made easier because today's game is in Champaign. Nebraska is a different team at home than on the road. As evidenced by wins against Purdue and Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., and only one win of note on the road. And that victory at Kansas State looks less great by the day.

So the fact Illinois is a 10-point favorite against Nebraska seems reasonable. But upsets happen. Several this season, in fact. Just because the Illini are the favorites doesn't mean they can sleep on the Cornhuskers.

Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all afternoon/evening to find out how Illinois fares:

Tweets by srrichey