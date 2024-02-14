Gameday Central | Michigan at No. 14 Illinois; 6 p.m. (Peacock)

Feb. 13—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

Illinois handled its business on the road in January, knocking off Michigan by double digits in Ann Arbor. A seventh straight loss for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard against the Illini.

Will that move to eight tonight?

Illinois better hope so. Michigan isn't entirely hapless — the Wolverines did beat Wisconsin last week (maybe a comment on the Badgers) — but Howard and Co. have sputtered their way to an 8-16 record this season and hold down the very bottom of the Big Ten standings.

This is a "can't lose" game for the Illini. Their shot at a Big Ten title has dwindled with Purdue leading the league by 2 1/2 games, but taking a Quad III loss to Michigan (a second on the season) would be a full seed line drop come the NCAA tournament. Illinois is hanging on to a No. 4 seed right now, but drifting closer to upset territory aka the 5/12 game.

So, handling business with Michigan in town is the priority again tonight. Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center to see if the Illini can do just that:

