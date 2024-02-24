Gameday Central | Iowa at No. 12 Illinois; 1:15 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

There's really only one question about this Illinois basketball team heading into the home stretch of the regular season. It's simple. Can the defense get better? Stingier? Less prone to giving up 80 points?

Three days after a late-game collapse at Penn State — where the Nittany Lions scored 90 points only four days after putting up just 49 points in a loss at Nebraska — Illinois will face a team that's actually known for having an effective offense.

Penn State ranks 98th nationally, per Bart Torvik, in adjusted offensive efficiency. Dropping 90 on Illinois probably gave that a boost. Today's opponent, of course, ranks much higher in that same metric. Iowa has a top 15 offense — 13th to be exact — and trails only Purdue in the Big Ten scoring 83.4 points per game. The Illini are fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency nationally and third in the Big Ten at 83.3 points per game.

So today's game at State Farm Center has every sign that it will be a "First team to 100" wins type of game.

Unless the "Brad Underwood" practice on Thursday sparks some kind of defensive renaissance for Illinois. And maybe that's the case. But Iowa has the kind of players that have given the Illini trouble. Like a guard in Tony Perkins that gets into the lane and is physical (plus a nice mid-range game). Then a couple quality bigs in Owen Freeman and Ben Krikke and some shooters in Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix.

Basically today's matchup is as good as any to see if Illinois can play the kids of defense it will need to pair with its high octane offense to actually make a run March.

