Gameday Central | Illinois at Purdue; 2:30 p.m., Peacock

Sep. 30—Illinois has not beaten Purdue since Bret Bielema took control of the program in December 2020. Last year's loss in Champaign ultimately cost the Illini their first Big Ten West title. And winning it this year might come down to beating the Boilermakers today in West Lafayette, Ind.

The "Cannon" rivalry, which the Big Ten at least intended to protect before it expanded again this summer, took on some added importance this year, too, with former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters now coaching Purdue.

Walters took Kevin Kane, Cory Patterson and several other staffers with him. That coupled with the geographic and personnel-based recruiting overlap, and Illinois might have its first real rival (even if the Boilermakers hate Indiana more).

So ... a big game today that some of you will see on Peacock. (I'd suggest the radio broadcast on WDWS). And it's a "must win" type of game for Illinois. Buckle up.

Tweets by srrichey