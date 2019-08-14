How 'GameDay' should celebrate college football's big weekend

(STATS) - In conjunction with the yearlong celebration of college football's 150th anniversary, the Ivy League will hold its media day Thursday at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

It doesn't hurt that Princeton, the 2018 Ivy champ, participated in the first college game on Nov. 6, 1969.

Make no mistake, this shouldn't be the last time Princeton and ESPN team up this season.

Sorry, North Dakota State, and sorry, James Madison, but If there is a Saturday that ESPN's iconic "College GameDay" should stage one of its rare broadcasts from an FCS game, it's Nov. 9, when the Tigers face last year's Ivy runner-up Dartmouth at Yankee Stadium. The matchup comes three days after the actual anniversary of Princeton and Rutgers meeting in the first college football game.

What about Rutgers, you might ask. OK, very few people voice that question, but if Princeton is going to be toasted that special weekend, then Rutgers also deserves some GameDay love.

Well, the Scarlet Knights don't have a game scheduled. Yeah, it's Rutgers!

Nonetheless, the more GameDay that anniversary weekend, the merrier, so the best way to do it is to spread out across the nation.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the crew could anchor the weekend at Yankee Stadium with the 99th all-time Princeton-Dartmouth matchup.

ESPN also could dispatch crews to each level of NCAA football with live cut-ins to all the excitement. A certain LSU-Alabama matchup will command a spotlight in the FBS. But there also should be GameDay parties in Division II (maybe at defending national champion Valdosta State, which hosts West Florida) and Division III (certainly at longtime power Mount Union, which hosts Muskingum).

It all starts with Princeton, though.

Too bad for Rutgers it punted the weekend away.