Gamecocks top Cards, headed to title game

Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — To triumph at the news conference, he first had to admit defeat. In that sense, Todd Bowles nailed it, with candor and conciseness. “I blew it,” the new Bucs coach said Thursday. Know this about 58-year-old Todd Robert Bowles: While different in myriad ways from immediate predecessor Bruce Arians, they share the blunt gene. It’s a trait generally appreciated by fans. That is why the ...