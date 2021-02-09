Gamecocks rally to force overtime but fall late to UConn in 1 vs 2 showdown

Going on the road against No. 2 Connecticut, South Carolina women’s basketball didn’t get out in transition like it wanted. The No. 1 Gamecocks missed layups. They turned the ball over.

And yet somehow, Dawn Staley’s team never went away. They battled, they scrapped, they forced overtime — but in the end they simply couldn’t overcome the Huskies’ star freshman, Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers scored all nine of her teams points in overtime, and the Gamecocks couldn’t overcome its turnover problems in the defeat.

NEXT USC BASKETBALL GAME

Who: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Missouri

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network