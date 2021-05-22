Gamecocks rally but fall short against Vols as Tennessee takes series

And now, South Carolina waits.

With a chance at likely securing NCAA regional hosting privileges Saturday and an outside opportunity at shifting their Southeastern Conference Tournament seed up a line, the No. 21-ranked Gamecocks fell to No. 4 Tennessee 5-4 in both teams’ final regular season contest of the year.

After blasting a go-ahead 3-run homer Friday night, South Carolina leadoff man Brady Allen sent the 5,028 in attendance at Founders Park into a tizzy once more with a roped solo homer over the visiting bullpen that finally landed well onto the left-centerfield concourse on the first pitch he saw.

But for what Allen’s early fireworks brought on, the Gameoccks followed in line with the struggles of days and weeks past as they failed to move runners for the bulk of Saturday.

South Carolina whiffed on its first three opportunities with runners in scoring position. Tennessee, by contrast, went 3-for-4 in such situations. The Gamecocks also started the matinee a meager 1-for-6 on advancement opportunities and 1-for-4 on leadoff chances.

Allen’s homer aside, Tennessee starter Blade Tidwell was razor sharp early. He retired 11 of the 13 batters he faced between the third and sixth innings.

Tidwell finished his afternoon allowing just six hits and striking out six on just 89 pitches in seven innings of work.

Opposite Tennessee’s largely electric starter, South Carolina junior Thomas Farr was surgical in his command — finding the zone with 30 of his first 46 pitches and 68-of-104 overall — but the Volunteers forced him to battle.

Liam Spence’s opening at-bat of the day lasted 10 pitches. Tennessee five-hole hitter Evan Russell struck out on seven pitches in the second. Two batters later Pete Derkay drove home a run with a single following an eight-pitch engagement.

Following an efficient 12-pitch third inning, Farr surrendered his second run of the afternoon when Jordan Beck smoked a double down the third base line after a presumed double-play ball off Luc Lipcius’ bat skipped past shortstop Michael Robinson.

Story continues

With Beck standing on second and Lipcius on third, Tennessee’s Connor Pavolony then promptly delivered an early effort at a knockout blow with a rocketed three-run homer to center field to put the visiting Volunteers ahead 5-1 through four.

As the Gamecock offense continued to sputter, freshman pitcher Will Sanders offered a boost in relief of Farr. Sanders slung his projectable 6-foot-6, 208-pound frame toward the dish with a fastball that sat in the low-90s to the tune of two strikeouts and just one hit surrendered in 2.1 innings of work.

After slogging through the early innings at the dish, South Carolina briefly solved Tidwell’s puzzle. Singles from Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster put runners on first and second to chase Tennessee’s starter.

Gamecocks long-ball aficionado Wes Clarke then did his thing, ripping a double down into left field to score the first run of the inning. Josiah Sightler followed suit, legging out an infield single to score another.

South Carolina’s final tally of the spurt came when David Mendham knobbed a ball down the third base line that allowed Clarke to reach home.

Jeff Heinrich gave the Gamecocks one last breath of life with a leadoff double in the ninth. Tennessee reliever Sean Hunley then slammed the door shut by striking out the next three batters he faced.

Next USC baseball game

The Gamecocks head to Hoover, Alabama this week for the SEC baseball tournament. Game time and opponent are to be determined.