Gamecocks part ways with softball coach Beverly Smith after 14 seasons

South Carolina has another coaching search on its hands.

Softball coach Beverly Smith “will not return” as coach next season, athletic director Ray Tanner announced Saturday morning via press release.

Smith, hired in 2010, spent 14 seasons as USC’s softball coach and finished with an overall record of 461-323 (.588) and a 102-219 (.318) record in the SEC. News of her firing was first reported by John Whittle of TheBigSpur.

She was the second winningest coach in program history and reached nine NCAA regionals, including the Durham Regional this season as a No. 3 seed. But South Carolina only reached the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament once, in 2018.

This year’s team went 36-24 overall and 8-16 in the SEC.

With Smith’s firing, Tanner has a busy few months ahead. Earlier this month, USC’s longtime athletic director fired baseball coach Mark Kingston and is currently in the middle of that coaching search. Tanner also announced longtime men’s golf coach Bill McDonald would not return, though it wasn’t clear whether he’d been fired or his contract had expired.

Smith’s firing also follows a trend of various longtime South Carolina coaches either getting fired or retiring. Equestrian coach Boo Major retired earlier this spring, and track and field coach Curtis Frye retired last summer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.