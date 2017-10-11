Gamecocks in MLB postseason

The MLB playoffs are in full swing with the field of 10 being narrowed down to eight and soon to be whittled down to four over the next few days.

South Carolina alums are no stranger to the postseason, sending three representatives into the madness that is October baseball.

See how they're doing, or how they did, below.

Christian Walker

He played in two of the Arizona Diamondbacks' four postseason games, both appearances coming against the Dodgers. He singled in one at-bat but didn't come around to score.

He was also hit by a pitch and reached base that way.

The D-Backs were swept in three games by the Dodgers, but Walker finished hitting .250 in the regular season with two home runs. He notched three hits before October, all for extra bases.

Walker was also named the organization's hitting prospect of the year after hitting .309 and setting team records with 32 home runs and 114 RBI for the Reno Aces.

Jordan Montgomery

While he is on the Yankees' ALDS roster, he's been assigned to a bullpen role despite starting all of his big-league appearances this season.

He went 9-7 in 29 starts with a 3.88 ERA.

New York plays at Cleveland Wednesday night with the winner advancing to the American League Championship Series to play the Houston Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

Jackie Bradley Jr.

He had the most productive postseason of any former Gamecock, going 3-for-15 (.200) with a home run and five RBI.

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated in four games by the Astros, but Bradley Jr. finished 2017 hitting .245 with 17 homers and 63 RBI.