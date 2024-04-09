Gamecocks lineman enters transfer portal 2 weeks before spring game

A veteran South Carolina offensive lineman has entered the transfer portal after spending less than a year as a member of the Gamecocks.

Sixth-year USC offensive tackle Jaxon Hughes is in the portal as of Tuesday morning, according to reports from On3 Sports and TheBigSpur.

Hughes, a Charlotte 49ers football transfer, joined South Carolina last summer as a walk-on and appeared in two games last season (the season opener against UNC and a November game vs. Vanderbilt).

Hughes was wrapping up his first spring practice with coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks before deciding to enter the portal. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, the Greensboro native started 18 games at Charlotte (16 at left tackle, two at right tackle) from 2019-22. A knee injury limited him the majority of last season at USC.

Hughes is the 22nd player to leave the program since the beginning of last season and first since defensive lineman Terrell Dawkins on March 14. USC added 16 players from the transfer portal since the 2023 season ended.

South Carolina is in its second to last week of spring practice. The Gamecocks’ Garnet & Black Spring Game is scheduled for next Saturday night (April 20) at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.