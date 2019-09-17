Gamecocks land Rivals250 WR Rico Powers

Rico Powers took a trip up to Columbia over the weekend, and it was then that he decided he wanted to commit to the Gamecocks.

The four-star wide receiver out of Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter chose South Carolina over numerous schools, including Arkansas, Nebraska and Oregon.

He let Will Muschamp, Bryan McClendon and the coaching staff there know of his decision face-to-face over the weekend, and now is the time he chose to tell all.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"What really put South Carolina over the top for me was my relationship with the coaches there," said Powers. "They really came on strong in the spring and over the summer.

"I was getting towards the end of the recruiting process as I got ready for my senior year, and that is when South Carolina pushed to the top. Some schools faded a little, but Coach McClendon and South Carolina stayed in contact, they always told me they loved me and how they want me.

"I made the decision over the weekend, and before the game Saturday, I let them know.

"I talked again with coach Muschamp on Sunday, and he just wanted to make sure my feelings about South Carolina were the same. He wanted to make sure my mind was clear and I let him know I was all in with them.

"Coach McClendon, Coach Muschamp and how South Carolina recruited me really set them apart. Not only the way they recruited me, but how genuine Coach McClendon is, and I felt he was one of the coaches being real with me.

"Trust is very important to me and I trust Coach McClendon and Coach Muschamp. I feel at home with them, they make me feel comfortable and it feels amazing to be committed to the Gamecocks.

"Recruiting is a stressful process and it is a big relief for me. I have closed my recruitment and I am going to South Carolina."

RIVALS REACTION

Powers has been at a few different schools over the past year, so he is a talented player that may have gotten lost in the shuffle a little, but do not let that fool you. He is a very talented playmaker with size, speed and playmaking ability. He played is a run heavy offense, and most of his touchdowns have come on the ground up until this season after a transfer. He is still leaning the ins and outs of being a true wideout, so his best football is definitely still ahead of him. He is a natural athlete who knows what to do when the ball is in his hands. He is off to a great start in 2019 and the Gamecocks could be getting a real steal here.

