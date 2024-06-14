Gamecocks land commitment from 4-star Gaffney O-lineman Shedrick Sarratt

South Carolina has done a great job in keeping in-state football talent home in recent years, especially on the offensive line.

The Gamecocks added another in-state recruit for the offensive line on Friday as Gaffney High’s Shedrick Sarratt committed to Shane Beamer. Sarratt is the 12th commitment for Class of 2025 and the fifth from South Carolina.

He’s also the second public commitment for the Gamecocks on Friday. Linebacker AJ Holloway of Buford, Georgia made his pledge earlier in the day.

Sarratt joins the likes of other in-state linemen such as Markee Anderson, Kam Pringle, Josiah Thompson and Blake Franks who have committed over the past two seasons to play for Shane Beamer at USC.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Sarratt chose the Gamecocks over Colorado, North Carolina State, Florida State, Tennessee and Florida. He took an official visit to Colorado last month.

247Sports Composite ranks Sarratt as a four-star prospect and the sixth-best in South Carolina for the Class of 2025. On3 ranks him as the 12th-best interior lineman in the country for his class.

The Gamecocks offered Sarratt in November, and he made a visit for the Gamecocks’ spring game.

South Carolina football class of 2025

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023 Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9 Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10 Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12 Shamari Earls (DB) — committed April 20 Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21 Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8 Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10 Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11 Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 12 AJ Holloway (LB) — committed June 14 Shedrick Sarratt (OL) — committed June 14