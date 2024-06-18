Gamecocks gaining traction with in-state QB recruit Cutter Woods

Westside High School QB Cutter Woods (6-3, 205) has been on quite the roll. He led the Anderson-based Rams to a state championship last season as a junior and emerged as the state’s top quarterback prospect for 2025.

Last week, he led Westside’s 7-on-7 team to championships at South Carolina and Virginia Tech prospect camps.

And after his Thursday performance in Columbia, he landed a scholarship offer from Gamecocks quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

“We had a seven on seven Thursday and the team played real well,” Woods said. “Coach (Loggains) called me Saturday night and offered me a scholarship. He said he liked the leadership and the way I handled myself. He didn’t go into too much detail. It was a lot of small talk.”

That small talk could lead into some even bigger talk as Woods ponders this new opportunity from the Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer, who don’t yet have a verbal commitment from a quarterback in their Class of 2025.

The Gamecocks’ class currently ranks No. 26 nationally.

“Me and my family will take it into consideration,” Woods said. “I’ve got an official visit scheduled for this weekend. We’ll see how the visit goes and definitely talk it over with the family.”

The Spencer Rattler experience continues to benefit the Gamecocks months after he was drafted in the fifth round by the New Orleans Saints in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rattler has credited Loggains with his overall improvement last season in his second season as USC’s starter. Woods said he was able to see that for himself.

“What they did with Spencer last year was impressive,” he said. “I liked how they used him in their offense. I watched a couple of games of theirs on TV, and I went to one of their games and watched him. I liked how they used Spencer in their offense.”

Woods also holds offers from Wake Forest, Auburn, Indiana, East Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Appalachian State and others. Last season he passed for 4395 yards and 42 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The 247Sports composite has Woods ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 16 player in the state, the No. 40 quarterback in his class and the No. 718 recruit nationally.

