Gamecocks are first SEC offer for speedy South Florida defensive end

The NCAA dead period continues through the end of May, but that hasn’t stopped the shoe companies and recruiting networks from staging camps around the country. Those camps provide recruiters an opportunity to check out prospects on film.

That’s exactly how South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White came across defensive end Mason Thomas (6-3, 225) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Gamecocks and then jumped into the recruiting battle for him.

“The defensive coordinator reached out to me and he was the one who offered me,” Thomas said. “I’ve been talking to him the most. He was talking to me about the UA (Under Armour) camp. He saw my camp tape and my 40-yard dash and all the events I ran. He saw my measurables. When he called me, he was telling me about that camp.”

Thomas said White identified one characteristic in him that all recruiters are looking for in pass rushing defensive ends.

“My speed,” Thomas said. “I ran a 4.8 at the UA camp. I was one of the fastest times. I was 215 (pounds) at the time but I’m 222 now, so I’m getting bigger, strong and faster. He liked that — and my ability to get to the quarterback.”

Last season Thomas recorded 45 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one interception in eight games.

The Gamecocks are just getting started with Thomas. He’s not yet done a virtual visit and he’s not sure yet if he’ll schedule an official visit. USC is his first SEC offer, so that’s big to him.

“I like that they play the best teams in the best conference,” Thomas said. “I like the competition they are going up against to win a national championship. I think they’re going in the right direction to do that.”

Other offers for Thomas include Iowa State, Penn State, Pitt, Boston College, Illinois, Colorado State, East Carolina, Syracuse, Washington State, Western Kentucky, Indiana and South Dakota. He has set an official visit to Iowa State for June 4. He cited Syracuse, Illinois, Washington State, East Carolina, Pitt and Penn State as the others that have been recruiting him hard.

Thomas said he’s looking at the end of his season as the timeline for making his season. He’s not sure yet if he’ll sign early or in February.

