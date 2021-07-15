Gamecocks in final group for Florida D-lineman. He shares latest thinking, timeline

Four-star defensive tackle Jamari Lyons of Melbourne, Florida has set his sights on three programs for his decision, with plans to announce on his mother’s birthday of Oct. 6. South Carolina, Florida and Indiana are the ones he’s focused on, and he visited all three in June.

Lyons (6-4, 277) took two visits to Florida, one official and one unofficial, an official to Indiana and an unofficial to USC. He plans to take an official visit to USC Sept. 24 for the Kentucky game.

“Everything is pretty much in place, I just have to take my few visits,” Lyons said. “I’m considering Indiana, Florida and South Carolina really, but pretty much for me I’m just waiting until Oct. 6 to commit and taking the rest of my visits.”

Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey has been recruiting Lyons for the Gamecocks. He said his visit to USC was important for him to get his first look at the program and to meet Lindsey.

“I just wanted to see because it’s always different, the unofficial and official visits are always different, so I just wanted to see how they would treat me unofficially if I go there, which was pretty good,” he said. “I feel like I communicate with the coaches well. Coach Lindsey likes that I’m a big impact player. I can make stuff happen. He likes how aggressive I am, and how I use my hands, and how big I am.

With his decision down to three schools, Lyons said there are a few things he’s looking for in his ultimate choice.

“Distance is a big thing because I don’t want to be homesick,” Lyons said. “I want to be with my family that’s going to ride up for my games. My relationship with the coaches is a big part of the thing, and how early I can get on the field is a big part as well.”

Last season Lyons totaled 79 tackles with 10 sacks. He’s ranked the No. 49 defensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite.