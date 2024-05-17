Gamecocks make EA Sports ‘College Football 25’ trailer, but not in most flattering way

Yes, South Carolina was featured in the new EA Sports “College Football ‘25” trailer.

If you blinked, you missed it.

At the 1:16 mark of the nearly two-minute teaser that dropped on Friday morning, the video goes to Sanford Stadium in Athens and Georgia tight end Oscar Delp is running down the sideline. He stops on a dime and South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding goes flying by him and misses a tackle.

In the background, Gamecocks linebacker Debo Williams, wearing a garnet helmet with a white jersey and white pants, is trailing the play.

It wasn’t the most-glamorous depiction of the Gamecocks, but it was the first time we were able to see what South Carolina would look like in the highly anticipated EA Sports game, which is scheduled to go on sale July 19 after more than a 10-year hiatus.

While South Carolina only got a second of screen time, the teaser heavily features Clemson.

One of the first scenes of the trailer is at Memorial Stadium and a panning scene of Howard’s Rock, with the sun glistening in the background. The video also shows the Tigers players holding hands, bobbing their head and waiting to run down The Hill. Later, there’s a scene of Clemson players running down The Hill, jumping up and screaming to the fans.

The game stopped production in 2013 — following the release of “NCAA Football ‘14” — due to the O’Bannon v. NCAA lawsuit that revolved around the lack of compensation for the student-athletes’ name, image and likeness. With the new NIL laws in college athletics, the game found a new avenue to being produced. College football players who opted into the game are set to receive $600 and a copy of the game.