Gamecocks DL doesn’t think UGA is one of SEC’s toughest environments

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway did not rank Georgia football’s Sanford Stadium as one of the toughest and most hostile places to play in the SEC.

Instead, Hemingway considers Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium and Texas A&M’s Kyle Field to be to the two most hostile environments that he had played at. Hemingway, who previously played at Georgia in 2021, noted this at the 2023 SEC media days event.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart took Hemingway’s slight as an opportunity to motivat Georgia Bulldog fans via the media ahead of Georgia’s SEC opener.

People want to question whether our fans are elite. Sounds like Tonka called them out. So maybe use Tonka for motivation and let him be the one that spurns our group to come out there at 3:30 and be really loud and fired up. So I certainly hope our fan base will be there. They’ve answered the bell every single time. I don’t know why they wouldn’t now.

Georgia fans got pretty loud for the Tennessee game in 2022. Bulldog fans will look to prove Hemingway and South Carolina wrong at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 16.

Georgia is 2-0 and has won 20 straight home games.

