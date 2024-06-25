Gamecocks baseball lands former local standout, Clemson transfer to roster

Nathan Hall is coming back to the Midlands.

The former Lexington High School standout announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter) that is transferring from rival Clemson to South Carolina.

He will have two seasons of eligibility left.

“Being so close to home is a huge factor. Nonetheless it was not easy. I have nothing but respect for Clemson and my teammates and wish them nothing but the best of luck this season,” Hall told The State on Monday night. “The bottom line is it just didn’t work out at Clemson, and ultimately decided to enter the portal. ... The rivalry aspect is obviously tough but I truly believe that I have made the right decision.”

Hall, an outfielder, was recruited to Clemson by Monte Lee, the former Tiger head coach who is now in his second season as Gamecocks assistant and was retained when new coach Paul Maineri was hired to replace Mark Kingston this month.

“The relationship I have had with Coach Lee since high school played a huge role, and ended up being a a big factor for me because of our common interests,” Hall said. “I also have nothing but good things to say about Coach Maineri. I love what he’s about, along with his aggressive offensive approach.”

Hall appeared in 51 games in two seasons with Clemson. This year, he hit .243 with a homer and 12 RBIs.

Hall is playing this summer with the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League. In four games, he is hitting .353 with a homer and four RBIs.

At Lexington High, Hall was Class 4A Player of the Year as a junior and the No. 11 player in the state his senior year by Perfect Game.

Hall is the second transfer to commit to the Gamecocks on Monday, joining Miami pitcher Ashton Crowther. USC is in the process of adding to its roster under Maineri. The Gamecocks have got six players through the transfer portal since the season has ended.

2024 Gamecock baseball transfers

Nathan Hall, OF, Clemson — June 24

Ashton Crowther, P, Miami — June 24

Wyatt Evans, P, Tennessee — June 21

Dalton Mashore, OF, St. Mary’s — June 14

Cayden Gaskin, INF/OF, Northwest Florida State — June 12

Caleb Jones, P, Winthrop —June 3