Gamecock transfer’s new college destination: Ohio State

Former South Carolina defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. announced a commitment Friday to a new college: the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nelson was a four-star prospect from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia when he signed with the Gamecocks in the 2022 recruiting class.

He appeared in 11 games with USC last season, starting three. He was credited with nine tackles, including one tackle for loss. Nelson also blocked a punt, the first of his career, in the fourth quarter versus Vanderbilt and ran the ball 18 yards for a touchdown.

Nelson has three years of eligibility remaining.

Nelson largely played safety as a Gamecock. As a freshman in 2022, that meant playing behind breakout newcomers DQ Smith and Nick Emmanwori. Then in 2023, freshman Jalon Kilgore emerged at the position when Smith and Emmanwori struggled or missed time.

Nelson announced plans to transfer from South Carolina in April, saying then on X: “I would like to thank Coach Beamer, Coach Gray and the whole South Carolina coaching staff for taking me in and allowing me to play the game at a high level. I’ve learned a lot these last two years.”

