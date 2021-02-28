Gamecock great Kip Bouknight issues apology after saying R-word on baseball broadcast

Former South Carolina baseball star Kip Bouknight, the winningest pitcher in school history, apologized Sunday after using the R-word during Sunday’s USC-Clemson game broadcast.

Bouknight is the color analyst for Gamecock baseball home games that are streamed via SEC Network Plus. He made the R-word in an attempt to describe how well USC junior Wes Clarke is playing. (Clarke has eight home runs this season, including two in Sunday’s win over Clemson.)

Bouknight posted this apology to Twitter shortly after 6:30 p.m., a little more after Sunday’s game ended: “I’d like to apologize for my comment in reference to Wes Clarke’s stellar early season performance during today’s telecast. The comment, although not intentional whatsoever, was completely inappropriate. Period. There is nowhere in my heart that finds it ok to be insensitive to those with special needs. I would never do that. I am deeply sorry and remorseful and again I apologize to everyone.”

Bouknight was a 2007 inductee into the school’s Hall of Fame. He still holds the USC baseball program records for career innings pitched (482), starts (66), career wins (45) and wins in a season (17, in 2000).

Bouknight was the 2000 Golden Spikes Award winner. He pursued a minor league baseball career for nine years.