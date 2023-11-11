GameCenter live: No. 4 UND at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 10—DULUTH, Minn. — No. 4 UND is taking on No. 18 Minnesota Duluth in the opener of their two-game set at AmsOil Arena. It is the National Collegiate Hockey Conference opener for both teams.

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Place: AmsOil Arena, Duluth.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

UND 1, Minnesota Duluth 0 — Jayden Perron 5 (Cameron Berg, Hunter Johannes) 9:03. Johannes pressures Minnesota Duluth defenseman Aiden Dubinsky along the end wall and forces a turnover to Berg. Berg drops a pass tom Perron, who puts it inside the far post for his fifth goal of the season.

Forwards

17 Riese Gaber—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake

28 Hunter Johannes—14 Cameron Berg—18 Jayden Perron

26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—27 Louis Jamernik V

13 Carson Albrecht—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden

29 Jackson Kunz

Defensemen

7 Garrett Pyke—25 Abram Wiebe

6 Logan Britt—2 Bennett Zmolek

4 Jake Livanavage—20 Keaton Pehrson

Goaltenders

32 Ludvig Persson

30 Hobie Hedquist

Not in lineup, on trip: F Michael Emerson, D Nate Benoit

Not on trip: F-D Dane Montgomery, D Tanner Komzak, G Kaleb Johnson

Forwards

15 Quinn Olson—11 Cole Spicer—16 Luke Loheit

39 Connor McMenamin—33 Carter Loney—24 Kyle Bettens

6 Ben Steeves—12 Jack Smith—27 Blake Biondi

26 Anthony Menghini—34 Matthew Perkins—37 Luke Johnson

Defensemen

8 Aaron Pionk—2 Darian Gotz

38 Luke Bast—28 Aiden Dubinsky

20 Owen Gallatin—18 Joey Pierce

19 Riley Bodnarchuk

Goaltenders

36 Matthew Thiessen

35 Zach Stejskal

31 Zach Sandy

Not in lineup: F Dominic James (inj), F Braden Fischer, F Kyler Kleven, D Will Francis (health)

Referees — Nathan Wieler and Ryan Hersey

Linesmen — Eric Standke and Nick Biondich

Supervisor — Brian Mach

UND is shuffling the defensive pairings as Keaton Pehrson returns after a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury. . . Jackson Kunz is the extra forward. . . Minnesota Duluth is starting Matthew Thiessen in net after his 47-save performance last Saturday against Minnesota. . . UND has won three-straight at AmsOil Arena and is 6-3-1 in the last 10 against the Bulldogs.