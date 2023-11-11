GameCenter live: No. 4 UND at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth
Nov. 10—DULUTH, Minn. — No. 4 UND is taking on No. 18 Minnesota Duluth in the opener of their two-game set at AmsOil Arena. It is the National Collegiate Hockey Conference opener for both teams.
Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: AmsOil Arena, Duluth.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
UND 1, Minnesota Duluth 0 — Jayden Perron 5 (Cameron Berg, Hunter Johannes) 9:03. Johannes pressures Minnesota Duluth defenseman Aiden Dubinsky along the end wall and forces a turnover to Berg. Berg drops a pass tom Perron, who puts it inside the far post for his fifth goal of the season.
Forwards
17 Riese Gaber—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake
28 Hunter Johannes—14 Cameron Berg—18 Jayden Perron
26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—27 Louis Jamernik V
13 Carson Albrecht—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden
29 Jackson Kunz
Defensemen
7 Garrett Pyke—25 Abram Wiebe
6 Logan Britt—2 Bennett Zmolek
4 Jake Livanavage—20 Keaton Pehrson
Goaltenders
32 Ludvig Persson
30 Hobie Hedquist
Not in lineup, on trip: F Michael Emerson, D Nate Benoit
Not on trip: F-D Dane Montgomery, D Tanner Komzak, G Kaleb Johnson
Forwards
15 Quinn Olson—11 Cole Spicer—16 Luke Loheit
39 Connor McMenamin—33 Carter Loney—24 Kyle Bettens
6 Ben Steeves—12 Jack Smith—27 Blake Biondi
26 Anthony Menghini—34 Matthew Perkins—37 Luke Johnson
Defensemen
8 Aaron Pionk—2 Darian Gotz
38 Luke Bast—28 Aiden Dubinsky
20 Owen Gallatin—18 Joey Pierce
19 Riley Bodnarchuk
Goaltenders
36 Matthew Thiessen
35 Zach Stejskal
31 Zach Sandy
Not in lineup: F Dominic James (inj), F Braden Fischer, F Kyler Kleven, D Will Francis (health)
Referees — Nathan Wieler and Ryan Hersey
Linesmen — Eric Standke and Nick Biondich
Supervisor — Brian Mach
UND is shuffling the defensive pairings as Keaton Pehrson returns after a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury. . . Jackson Kunz is the extra forward. . . Minnesota Duluth is starting Matthew Thiessen in net after his 47-save performance last Saturday against Minnesota. . . UND has won three-straight at AmsOil Arena and is 6-3-1 in the last 10 against the Bulldogs.