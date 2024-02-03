GameCenter live: No. 2 UND at Miami

Feb. 2—OXFORD, Ohio — No. 2 UND is opening its two-game National Collegiate Hockey Conference series against Miami University.

Time: 6:05 p.m. Central.

Place: Goggin Ice Center, Oxford, Ohio.

TV: None.

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Miami 1, UND 0 — Thomas Daskas (Tanyon Bajzer, Spencer Cox) 9:45. Tanyon Bajzer, who had been a healthy scratch until last Saturday, beats Nate Benoit to get a breakaway. UND goalie Ludvig Persson makes the initial save, but Daskas follows and scores on the rebound. It's his second goal of the season and Bajzer's first-career point.

Miami 1, UND 1 — Jake Livanavage 3 (Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake) 19:13 (pp). UND's power play stays hot, scoring on its second chance of the night. Livanavage gets it at the top of the zone with space, walks it to the top of the circles and fires it through a Jackson Kunz screen to tie it.

UND 2, Miami 1 — Jackson Kunz 4 (Cameron Berg, Riese Gaber) :24. UND strikes on the first shift of the second period as Gaber makes a feed from the right side on a rush to Berg, who rings one off the bar. The puck lands in the crease and Kunz is there to tap it in for his fourth of the season.

UND 2, Miami 2 — Ryan Sullivan 4 (Albin Nilsson) 1:08. The UND lead doesn't last long. Sullivan pokes a puck past UND defenseman Keaton Pehrson in the neutral zone to start a two-on-one rush. Livanavage takes away the pass, but Sullivan sneaks a shot five-hole on Persson.

Miami 3, UND 2 — Albin Nilsson 2 (Ryan Sullivan Rihards, Simanovics) 3:13. Sullivan makes a play off the wall to get Nilsson the puck near the bottom of the circle. It doesn't look like he has much to shoot at, but squeaks another one through Persson.

Forwards

29 Jackson Kunz—14 Cameron Berg—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake

27 Louis Jamernik V—8 Jake Schmaltz—18 Jayden Perron

5 Dane Montgomery—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden

Defensemen

7 Garrett Pyke—25 Abram Wiebe

4 Jake Livanavage—20 Keaton Pehrson

6 Logan Britt—2 Bennett Zmolek

15 Nate Benoit

Goaltenders

32 Ludvig Persson

30 Hobie Hedquist

Not in lineup, on trip: D Tanner Komzak, G Kaleb Johnson

Not on trip: F Hunter Johannes (lower body injury), F Carson Albrecht (upper)

Forwards

13 Max Dukovac—9 Albin Nilsson—22 Ryan Sullivan

8 P.J. Fletcher—17 John Waldron—25 Artur Turansky

26 Blake Mesenburg—14 Thomas Daskas—34 Teddy Lagerback

23 Brayden Morrison—28 Tanyon Bajzer

Defensemen

10 Zane Demsey—5 Jack Clement

19 Rihards Simanovics—16 Hampus Rydqvist

2 Spencer Cox—3 Axel Kumlin

27 Dylan Moulton—7 Robby Drazner

Goaltenders

30 Bruno Bruveris

33 Carter McPhail

31 Logan Neaton

Not in lineup: F Matthew Barbolini (inj), F William Hallen (inj), F Raimonds Vitolins (inj), F Frankie Carogioiello (inj), D Michael Feenstra (inj)

Referees — Andrew Wilk and Andy Thackaberry

Linesmen — Troy Marrett and Logan Bellgraph

UND's lineup is as expected. Jackson Kunz remains on the top line after being moved up there Saturday night against Denver. . . Miami is listing goaltender Logan Neaton, the usual starter, as the third-string goalie but he's not expected to play due to a lower-body injury. . . Miami is dressing 11 forwards and eight defensemen. The RedHawks have frequently done that this season, rewarding the defensemen. But this time, it's out of necessity. The RedHawks have just 11 healthy forwards. . . UND has gone 19 games without losing in regulation. . . The Fighting Hawks sit four points ahead of St. Cloud State in the NCHC standings. . . Jackson Blake enters the weekend on an eight-game point streak.