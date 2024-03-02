GameCenter live: No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 3 UND

Mar. 1—GRAND FORKS — No. 12 Western Michigan is taking on No. 3 UND in the opener of a two-game series in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

TV: CBS Sports Network (GF Ch. 314/635 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: None.

UND 1, Western Michigan 0 — Owen McLaughlin 11 (Jackson Blake, Jake Livanavage) 1:50. Blake dives after a loose puck in the neutral zone and pokes it to McLaughlin, who skated in alone. McLaughlin snapped a shot past Cameron Rowe's stick to give the Fighting Hawks an early lead.

Forwards

18 Jayden Perron—14 Cameron Berg—17 Riese Gaber

29 Jackson Kunz—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake

26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—27 Louis Jamernik V

28 Hunter Johannes—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht

11 Griffin Ness

Defensemen

7 Garrett Pyke—25 Abram Wiebe

4 Jake Livanavage—20 Keaton Pehrson

6 Logan Britt—2 Bennett Zmolek

Goaltenders

32 Ludvig Persson

30 Hobie Hedquist

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery, D Nate Benoit, D Tanner Komzak

Forwards

20 Alex Bump—9 Luke Grainger—37 Dylan Wendt

10 Chad Hillebrand—25 Matteo Costantini—12 Sam Colangelo

8 Joe Cassetti—16 Tim Washe—28 Hugh Larkin

19 Cam Knuble—34 Owen Michaels—29 Ethan Phillips

22 Trevor Bishop

Defensemen

17 Cedric Fiedler—4 Zak Galambos

23 Carter Berger—33 Sam Sjolund

15 Daniel Hilsendager—3 Cole Crusberg-Roseen

6 Jacob Napier

Goaltenders

31 Cameron Rowe

1 Kirk Laursen

Not in lineup: F Wyatt Schingoethe (inj), D Jacob Bauer (inj), F Cole Burtsch, F Oliver MacDonald, F Ean Somoza, F Garrett Szydlowksi, F Ethan Wolthers, G Dawson Smith

Referees — Brandon Schmitt and Justin Hills

Linesmen — Tyler Liffrig and Nathan Voll

Supervisor — Mike Schmitt

Hunter Johannes is back in the lineup after a nine-game absence. He's starting on the fourth line alongside Ben Strinden and Carson Albrecht. . . UND is dressing 13 forwards and six defensemen. . . UND can clinch home ice for the NCHC quarterfinals by getting one point this weekend. . . This is the only regular-season series between the teams. UND does not go to Kalamazoo, Mich., this season.