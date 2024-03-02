GameCenter live: No. 12 Western Michigan at No. 3 UND
Mar. 1—GRAND FORKS — No. 12 Western Michigan is taking on No. 3 UND in the opener of a two-game series in Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Time: 7:07 p.m.
Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.
TV: CBS Sports Network (GF Ch. 314/635 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: None.
UND 1, Western Michigan 0 — Owen McLaughlin 11 (Jackson Blake, Jake Livanavage) 1:50. Blake dives after a loose puck in the neutral zone and pokes it to McLaughlin, who skated in alone. McLaughlin snapped a shot past Cameron Rowe's stick to give the Fighting Hawks an early lead.
Forwards
18 Jayden Perron—14 Cameron Berg—17 Riese Gaber
29 Jackson Kunz—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake
26 Dylan James—8 Jake Schmaltz—27 Louis Jamernik V
28 Hunter Johannes—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht
11 Griffin Ness
Defensemen
7 Garrett Pyke—25 Abram Wiebe
4 Jake Livanavage—20 Keaton Pehrson
6 Logan Britt—2 Bennett Zmolek
Goaltenders
32 Ludvig Persson
30 Hobie Hedquist
1 Kaleb Johnson
Not in lineup: F Dane Montgomery, D Nate Benoit, D Tanner Komzak
Forwards
20 Alex Bump—9 Luke Grainger—37 Dylan Wendt
10 Chad Hillebrand—25 Matteo Costantini—12 Sam Colangelo
8 Joe Cassetti—16 Tim Washe—28 Hugh Larkin
19 Cam Knuble—34 Owen Michaels—29 Ethan Phillips
22 Trevor Bishop
Defensemen
17 Cedric Fiedler—4 Zak Galambos
23 Carter Berger—33 Sam Sjolund
15 Daniel Hilsendager—3 Cole Crusberg-Roseen
6 Jacob Napier
Goaltenders
31 Cameron Rowe
1 Kirk Laursen
Not in lineup: F Wyatt Schingoethe (inj), D Jacob Bauer (inj), F Cole Burtsch, F Oliver MacDonald, F Ean Somoza, F Garrett Szydlowksi, F Ethan Wolthers, G Dawson Smith
Referees — Brandon Schmitt and Justin Hills
Linesmen — Tyler Liffrig and Nathan Voll
Supervisor — Mike Schmitt
Hunter Johannes is back in the lineup after a nine-game absence. He's starting on the fourth line alongside Ben Strinden and Carson Albrecht. . . UND is dressing 13 forwards and six defensemen. . . UND can clinch home ice for the NCHC quarterfinals by getting one point this weekend. . . This is the only regular-season series between the teams. UND does not go to Kalamazoo, Mich., this season.