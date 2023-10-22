GameCenter live: No. 1 Minnesota at No. 5 UND
Oct. 21—GRAND FORKS — No. 1 Minnesota and No. 5 UND are meeting for the final time in the regular season for two years. The rivals will not play during the 2024-25 regular season. They're expected to play again in 2025-26. Minnesota won the series opener 4-0.
Time: 6:07 p.m.
Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622).
Radio: Cat Country (100.3 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.
No scoring.
UND 1, Minnesota 0 — Jayden Perron (Garrett Pyke, Cameron Berg) 5:48. UND gets on the board for the first time on the weekend when Pyke hammers a point shot to the top of the crease, where Perron re-directs it past Gopher goalie Justen Close. The goal snaps Close's shutout streak at 154:58.
Forwards
26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—28 Hunter Johannes
8 Jake Schmaltz—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake
18 Jayden Perron—14 Cameron Berg—17 Riese Gaber
13 Carson Albrecht—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden
24 Michael Emerson
Defensemen
7 Garrett Pyke—2 Bennett Zmolek
25 Abram Wiebe—4 Jake Livanavage
15 Nate Benoit—6 Logan Britt
Goaltenders
32 Ludvig Persson
30 Hobie Hedquist
1 Kaleb Johnson
Not in lineup: D Keaton Pehrson (inj, day-to-day), F Jackson Kunz, F Dane Montgomery, D Tanner Komzak
Forwards
77 Rhett Pitlick—24 Jaxon Nelson—22 Bryce Brodzinski
11 Oliver Moore—17 Brody Lamb—81 Jimmy Snuggerud
13 Garrett Pinoniemi—7 Aaron Huglen—10 Connor Kurth
27 Charlie Strobel—23 Jimmy Clark—19 John Mittelstadt
Defensemen
20 Luke Mittelstadt—71 Ryan Chesley
6 Cal Thomas—5 Sam Rinzel
26 Carl Fish—15 Max Rud
33 Axel Begley
Goaltenders
1 Justen Close
30 Zach Wiese
Not in lineup: D Mike Koster (inj), F Mason Nevers (inj), G Nathan Airey (inj), F Nick Michel
Referees — Dan Dreger and Brian Hankes
Linesmen — Tyler Liffrig and Kyle Stephens
Supervisor — Mike Schmitt
UND will be without fifth-year senior defenseman Keaton Pehrson, who was injured during the series opener. Pehrson did not play the final 7:43 of the game and played just 13:12 total. Freshman Nate Benoit is in his spot. . . UND's other change is moving Griffin Ness into the lineup for Jackson Kunz. With Ness coming in, Ben Strinden is moving to wing. . . Minnesota has no changes. . . The Gophers are attempting to get their first sweep in Grand Forks since December 2005. . . Minnesota goalie Justen Close enters the series finale with a scoreless streak of 129:10. He's posted back-to-back shutouts.