GameCenter live: No. 1 Minnesota at No. 5 UND

Oct. 21—GRAND FORKS — No. 1 Minnesota and No. 5 UND are meeting for the final time in the regular season for two years. The rivals will not play during the 2024-25 regular season. They're expected to play again in 2025-26. Minnesota won the series opener 4-0.

Time: 6:07 p.m.

Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622).

Radio: Cat Country (100.3 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

No scoring.

UND 1, Minnesota 0 — Jayden Perron (Garrett Pyke, Cameron Berg) 5:48. UND gets on the board for the first time on the weekend when Pyke hammers a point shot to the top of the crease, where Perron re-directs it past Gopher goalie Justen Close. The goal snaps Close's shutout streak at 154:58.

Forwards

26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—28 Hunter Johannes

8 Jake Schmaltz—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake

18 Jayden Perron—14 Cameron Berg—17 Riese Gaber

13 Carson Albrecht—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden

24 Michael Emerson

Defensemen

7 Garrett Pyke—2 Bennett Zmolek

25 Abram Wiebe—4 Jake Livanavage

15 Nate Benoit—6 Logan Britt

Goaltenders

32 Ludvig Persson

30 Hobie Hedquist

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: D Keaton Pehrson (inj, day-to-day), F Jackson Kunz, F Dane Montgomery, D Tanner Komzak

Forwards

77 Rhett Pitlick—24 Jaxon Nelson—22 Bryce Brodzinski

11 Oliver Moore—17 Brody Lamb—81 Jimmy Snuggerud

13 Garrett Pinoniemi—7 Aaron Huglen—10 Connor Kurth

27 Charlie Strobel—23 Jimmy Clark—19 John Mittelstadt

Defensemen

20 Luke Mittelstadt—71 Ryan Chesley

6 Cal Thomas—5 Sam Rinzel

26 Carl Fish—15 Max Rud

33 Axel Begley

Goaltenders

1 Justen Close

30 Zach Wiese

Not in lineup: D Mike Koster (inj), F Mason Nevers (inj), G Nathan Airey (inj), F Nick Michel

Referees — Dan Dreger and Brian Hankes

Linesmen — Tyler Liffrig and Kyle Stephens

Supervisor — Mike Schmitt

UND will be without fifth-year senior defenseman Keaton Pehrson, who was injured during the series opener. Pehrson did not play the final 7:43 of the game and played just 13:12 total. Freshman Nate Benoit is in his spot. . . UND's other change is moving Griffin Ness into the lineup for Jackson Kunz. With Ness coming in, Ben Strinden is moving to wing. . . Minnesota has no changes. . . The Gophers are attempting to get their first sweep in Grand Forks since December 2005. . . Minnesota goalie Justen Close enters the series finale with a scoreless streak of 129:10. He's posted back-to-back shutouts.