GameCenter live: Bemidji State at No. 1 UND

Nov. 24—GRAND FORKS — Bemidji State and No. 1 UND are opening a two-game Thanksgiving weekend series in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Time: 7:07 p.m.

Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

Bemidji State 1, UND 0 — Kasper Magnussen 2 (Lleyton Roed, Carter Jones) 1:19. For just the second time this season, UND gives up the first goal of the game and it comes on an awkward play. With Roed and Magnussen skating the puck on a rush, a puck is bouncing in front of UND defenseman Bennett Zmolek. He can't quite clear it and it ends up on Magnussen's stick. He puts it home in the open side of the net for his second of the season.

Forwards

17 Riese Gaber—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake

28 Hunter Johannes—14 Cameron Berg—18 Jayden Perron

26 Dylan James—27 Louis Jamernik V—13 Carson Albrecht

29 Jackson Kunz—11 Griffin Ness—21 Ben Strinden

Defensemen

4 Jake Livanavage—20 Keaton Pehrson

7 Garrett Pyke—25 Abram Wiebe

6 Logan Britt—2 Bennett Zmolek

15 Nate Benoit

Goaltenders

32 Ludvig Persson

30 Hobie Hedquist

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Jake Schmaltz (upper body), F Dane Montgomery, F Michael Emerson, D Tanner Komzak

Forwards

28 Kasper Magnussen—29 Lleyton Roed—9 Carter Jones

22 Austin Jouppi—16 Jere Vaisanen—11 Eric Martin

20 Kirklan Irey—19 Jackson Jutting—21 Alexander Lundman

18 Rhys Chiddenton—27 Jake McLean—8 Adam Flammang

Defensemen

7 Kyle Looft—5 Will Magnuson

25 Vince Corcoran—23 Eric Pohlkamp

2 Tony Follmer—6 Mitch Wolfe

15 Logan Acheson

Goaltenders

1 Gavin Enright

35 Raythan Robbins

Not in lineup: G Mattias Sholl (lower body), D Jack Powell, D Patrik Satosaari, F Liam Engstrom, F Donte Lawson, F Jakub Lewandowski, F Noah Quinn

Referees — Brady Johnson and Anthony Vikhter

Linesmen — Tyler Landman and Nathan Voll

Jake Schmaltz (upper body) will miss his third-straight game. He's expected to be back next week when UND travels to Denver. . . Owen McLaughlin is back in the lineup, as expected, after missing last Saturday's game with an illness. . . The Beavers remain without starting goalie Mattias Sholl (lower body). He could be back in two weeks. . . UND and Bemidji State are playing two games in Ralph Engelstad Arena this season. The next three seasons, this series will be one game in Bemidji and one game in Grand Forks.