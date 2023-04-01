Gamebred Boxing 4: Jones Jr. vs. Pettis live and official results
Gamebred Boxing 4 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live results.
The event takes place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and streams on UFC Fight Pass via pay-per-view.
In the main event former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis makes his boxing debut in front of his home city fans against all-time legend Roy Jones Jr. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo boxes fellow longtime UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens.
In addition, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort boxes ex-UFC standout Ronaldo Souza and UFC vets Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany square off.
Full Gamebred Boxing 4 results include:
Mandeep Jangra (3-0) vs. Ryan Reber (0-0)
Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes
Division: 135
Result:
Notes:
Cade Howell (3-1) vs. Christopher Wingate (0-0)
Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes
Result:
Notes:
Markus Perez (0-0) vs. Joe Riggs (1-0)
Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes
Division: 200
Result:
Notes:
Danielle Cohen (0-0) vs. Danielle Wynn (0-0)
Rounds: 4 x 2 minutes
Division: 135
Result:
Notes:
Roberto Armas (0-0) vs. Javier Zamarron (0-0)
Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes
Division: 130
Result:
Notes:
Andy Nguyen (0-0) vs. Bi Nguyen (0-0)
Rounds: 4 x 2 minutes
Division: 115
Result:
Notes:
Clarence Booth (21-7) vs. Luis Feliciano (16-0)
Rounds: 8 x 3 minutes
Division: 140
Result:
Notes:
Devin Cushing (12-0) vs. Damian David Marchiano (18-11-1)
Rounds: 8 x 3 minutes
Division: 140
Result:
Notes:
Josh Burns (0-0) vs. Dillon Cleckler (0-0)
Rounds: 6 x 3 minutes
Result:
Notes:
Pearl Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Gina Mazany (0-0)
Rounds: 6 x 2 minutes
Result:
Notes:
Vitor Belfort (1-0) vs. Ronaldo Souza (0-0)
Rounds: 6 x 3 minutes
Result:
Notes:
Jose Aldo (0-0) vs. Jeremy Stephens (0-0)
Rounds: 6 x 3 minutes
Result:
Notes:
Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) vs. Anthony Pettis (0-0)
Rounds: 8 x 3 minutes
Result:
Notes: