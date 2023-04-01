Gamebred Boxing 4: Jones Jr. vs. Pettis live and official results

Gamebred Boxing 4 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live results.

The event takes place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and streams on UFC Fight Pass via pay-per-view.

In the main event former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis makes his boxing debut in front of his home city fans against all-time legend Roy Jones Jr. In the co-main event, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo boxes fellow longtime UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens.

In addition, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort boxes ex-UFC standout Ronaldo Souza and UFC vets Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany square off.

Full Gamebred Boxing 4 results include:

Mandeep Jangra (3-0) vs. Ryan Reber (0-0)

Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes

Division: 135

Result:

Notes:

Cade Howell (3-1) vs. Christopher Wingate (0-0)

Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes

Result:

Notes:

Markus Perez (0-0) vs. Joe Riggs (1-0)

Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes

Division: 200

Result:

Notes:

Danielle Cohen (0-0) vs. Danielle Wynn (0-0)

Rounds: 4 x 2 minutes

Division: 135

Result:

Notes:

Roberto Armas (0-0) vs. Javier Zamarron (0-0)

Rounds: 4 x 3 minutes

Division: 130

Result:

Notes:

Andy Nguyen (0-0) vs. Bi Nguyen (0-0)

Rounds: 4 x 2 minutes

Division: 115

Result:

Notes:

Clarence Booth (21-7) vs. Luis Feliciano (16-0)

Rounds: 8 x 3 minutes

Division: 140

Result:

Notes:

Devin Cushing (12-0) vs. Damian David Marchiano (18-11-1)

Rounds: 8 x 3 minutes

Division: 140

Result:

Notes:

Josh Burns (0-0) vs. Dillon Cleckler (0-0)

Rounds: 6 x 3 minutes

Result:

Notes:

Pearl Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Gina Mazany (0-0)

Rounds: 6 x 2 minutes

Result:

Notes:

Vitor Belfort (1-0) vs. Ronaldo Souza (0-0)

Rounds: 6 x 3 minutes

Result:

Notes:

Jose Aldo (0-0) vs. Jeremy Stephens (0-0)

Rounds: 6 x 3 minutes

Result:

Notes:

Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) vs. Anthony Pettis (0-0)

Rounds: 8 x 3 minutes

Result:

Notes:

