Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA video: Hector Lombard disqualified for illegal strikes as opponent tapped

A confusing situation unfolded in the main card opening bout at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 involving UFC veteran Hector Lombard, who appeared to score an easy stoppage victory.

The former Bellator champion and UFC middleweight competed in bareknuckle MMA against experienced bareknuckler Chris Sarro at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. Lombard took down Sarro without much resistance in the first round, and began going to work on the ground.

Sarro gave up his back and Lombard began raining down punches to the head. Sarro, who was face-down on the canvas, covered up as best he could, and after a few punches landed, began to tap. Lombard signaled to the referee that Sarro was tapping from the punches. Two more punches from Lombard landed before the referee stepped in.

When Lombard got up, he appeared upset that the referee did not notice his opponent tapping out. What appeared to be a submission due to strikes, ended up not being the case when the official announcement was read. Lombard was announced as disqualified due to illegal strikes to the back of the head at 1:09 of Round 1.

Check out video of the stoppage below.

Bellator/UFC/BKFC vet Hector Lombard makes quick work of former boxer Chris Sarro. Another fighter down for an extended period. Sarro is being stretchered out at the moment. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/h4AayrjecX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

Lombard and others inside the cage seemed confused at the result. However, Lombard did not appear upset, but rather more concerned for Sarro, who needed to be stretchered out of the cage.

The result marks the second straight MMA contest for Lombard that ended due to illegal strikes. In his last MMA appearance (with gloves) at Eagle FC 47 in May 2022, Lombard’s fight against former teammate Thiago Silva was ruled a no contest. Silva landed an illegal knee in the second round to the head of Lombard who was downed.

