Game-winning field goal lands Evan McPherson AFC special teams player of the week

The Bengals put rookie kicker Evan McPherson into position to be a hero in his NFL debut and he came through for them.

McPherson made a 33-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Vikings. The win was the Bengals’ first in a season opener under third-year head coach Zac Taylor.

It’s the second time in league history that a rookie kicker has hit a field goal as time expired in overtime.

The kick capped a successful first outing for the fifth-round pick. He made his only other field goal attempt, a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter, and all three extra points he tried over the course of the game.

