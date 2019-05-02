Game Winner lands on coveted favorite line at Kentucky Derby

Game Winner is a 4-1 favorite to win the Kentucky Derby after Omaha Beach was scratched from Saturday's race at Churchill Downs.

One of three Bob Baffert-trained colts in the top three among the newly stacked list of favorites, Game Winner was 9-2 on Wednesday night as news of Omaha Beach's status broke. He was 4-1 on Thursday morning.

Improbable and Roadster, the other Baffert horses, each are now listed at 5-1 odds after opening at 6-1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think anyone could win it," Baffert said. "You have to get the trip, and the post is important. Last year we came in with Justify, and he was a man amongst boys, and American Pharoah. This year is different. With them I knew I had the horse and felt like I needed a little luck. Now I've got three nice horses, and there's a lot of parity. It's wide open."

Maximum Security and Tacitus moved up to 8-1; Code of Honor and Win Win Win are 12-1.

After cruising to a win at the Breeders Cup Juvenile in November, Game Winner was recognized as a threat to win this race, and even Baffert put that label on the thoroughbred.

"He's that kind of horse," Baffert said.

Game Winner was undefeated until a loss to Omaha Beach at the Rebel Stakes on March 16. Game Winner finished second.

"The main thing is that the 3-year-olds, they worked well. They're coming up there," Baffert said after that race.

Baffert would become the second to win the Kentucky Derby six times with a victory by one of the top three favorites Saturday.

Game Winner will go off from the 16th post, with Roadster outside at No. 17.

Story continues

Entering the race as the favorite has become a gold star in the Derby since the points-based qualifying system began in 2013. Six consecutive favorites -- Orb (2013), California Chrome (2014), American Pharoah (2015), Nyquist (2016), Always Dreaming (2017) and Justify (2018) -- have won the Kentucky Derby.

--Field Level Media