Game of the weekend: Ross County v Aberdeen

Ross County are on course to finish above the league's bottom two places and thus be assured of another season of top-flight football.

Under interim manager Don Cowie, County are two points above St Johnstone going into Sunday's final games.

While Saints are away to Motherwell, the Dingwall side will be at home to Aberdeen - who themselves have an aim.

The Dons, seventh, are on four wins out of four since the split and will definitely finish with more points than sixth-placed Dundee and possibly also St Mirren, who are fifth.

A draw could allow St Johnstone to overtake County on goal difference but only if the Perth side win.

The future of the managerial position in Dingwall is uncertain but Cowie will be regarded as a hero if he completes County's survival mission.

