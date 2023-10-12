Game of the Week Part 2: No. 8 Pittsford travels to No. 1 ranked Lenawee Christian

ADRIAN — Two 8-player prep football matchups will be spotlighted as must-watches for Week 8 of the fall high school sports season.

AP D2 No. 8 Pittsford (7-0) heads to No. 1 Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-0) to decide the winner of the divisional conference champion. Litchfield (4-3) welcomes Camden-Frontier (4-3) for an 8-player battle that could end either of their playoff hopes.

This is our preview for Friday night's battle between the undefeated teams of Pittsford and Adrian Lenawee Christian.

Scouting Adrian Lenawee Christian

LCS enters this divisional conference championship game with the MHSFCA and AP voters behind them in the latest 8-player D2 rankings. The No. 1 Cougars are not just looking to secure a title on Friday night but also a home playoff game in the upcoming postseason.

The Cougars have marched through the first seven weeks of their season relatively unscathed. The incredible defense has held opponents to just 58 points on the season. They've allowed teams to score more than twice in just two of their games this season: Litchfield and Mendon.

The defense is led by senior Paul Towler - who has 70 tackles - and junior Seth Davis (58 tackles).

Offensively, the Cougars average 57 points a game. They've outscored teams with current winning records 182 to 40.

LCS is a pass-first team, with senior quarterback Sam Lutz anchored at the center of their offensive game plans. Lutz has thrown for 1,057 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. On the ground, he has 441 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Jesse Miler, Easton Boggs and Paul Tower are the biggest contributors to the receiving haul. Towler has eight touchdowns and leads the team with 404 receiving yards. Boggs is a 6' 6" threat at tight end whose caught three touchdowns.

Last Matchup

Last season, the Wildcats played Lenawee Christian in their first-ever matchup as 8-player programs. It was coach Mike Burger's and the Wildcats' first season of 8-player football.

Lenawee Christian scored two touchdowns in each quarter to roll over the Wildcats in a 56-16 final.

LCS QB Sam Lutz ran for touchdown runs of 32 yards and 65 yards. Lutz completed one touchdown pass. Pittsford running back Legend Groe scored an opening third quarter touchdown after a five-minute drive to get Pittsford on the board. Gore then broke off for a 79-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter.

Both teams played a relatively turnover-free game. LCS outrushed Pittsford 322 yards to 146 yards.

Keys to victory for Pittsford

With an entire offseason and seven weeks of football under their belts, it is clear that Pittsford is a very different football team compared to the one that faced Lenawee Christian in 2022.

That change starts with our key player to watch: senior quarterback Gavyn Carden. Carden has drastically improved as both a passer and a runner, becoming a dual-threat option for the Pittsford offense. Carden has thrown for over 700 yards and connected for 12 touchdowns. On the ground, he has 560 yards and 13 touchdowns.

If Pittsford is to pull off the win against the No. 1 ranked Cougars, Carden will need to match Sum Lutz drive-for-drive on Friday night. Carden will have the advantage of playing behind a dominant Pittsford offensive line that is led by senior Eli LaBo.

Carden will have to connect with senior receiver Bryce Williams to keep the Cougar defense honest. Cardens and Williams have connected for 17 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the past four games.

Defensively, the Wildcats have been just as impressive as LCS this season. The stout defensive line and linebacker for Pittsford - led by senior linebacker Legend Gore - have held opponents to just 54 total points in 2023. They've only allowed one team to score multiple touchdowns this season.

Against dangerous offenses, the Wildcats have held opponents to under 100 total yards in several games. They held the Litchfield Terriers to 97 yards, Camden-frontier to 87 yards and Bellevue to 89 yards. The Wildcats will have to have another standout defensive performance to take down the Cougars on the road.

The defense will break at points; with players like Sam Lutz, it is inevitable the Cougars are going to put points on the board. The Wildcats have yet to be tested with a significant deficit this season. The biggest key to victory on Friday night is for coach Burger's Wildcats to keep their poise and composure in the face of adversity.

The Wildcats have been hit with several after-the-play penalties in previous games, and teams that are ranked No. 1 tend to take advantage of those things eventually. The Wildcats must eliminate free first downs for the Cougars if they want a shot at knocking off the top team in 8-player Division 2 rankings.

Prediction

Pittsford will need to play fundamentally sound football and eliminate avoidable mistakes if they want to take down the Cougars, win the divisional conference crown and solidify their position amongst the best 8-player teams in the state.

Can they do it? We believe the Wildcats can. However, the Cougars have played in games like this before. This will be the biggest test Pittsford has faced yet since joining the 8-player ranks. The Cougar seniors have the experience and composure when faced with adversity.

The Wildcats might have the defensive advantage this week, but they cannot give Lenawee Christian free opportunities to put their team in a position they have not been at this season.

We have picked the Wildcats to win in every game this season. As long as the Wildcats do not get in their own way, we think they have a strong chance to end the week with their eighth win of the season.

Pittsford 46, Lenawee Christian 40

