Game of the Week: Mead girls' lax looks to stay unbeaten at Golden

Apr. 3—When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Golden High School

The scouting report: Mead's first season with a girls' lacrosse program ended last May, with a Class 4A state title in hand.

Year 2 is looking promising as well.

The Mavericks (6-0) are on a 19-game winning streak dating back to their 2023 inaugural season. In the way of 20 straight is Golden (5-0), currently one of the other remaining undefeated teams in the classification alongside Battle Mountain (7-0) and Heritage (4-0).

Mead junior Lucy Connors — who, if lacrosse fans didn't know before, introduced herself with eight goals in the 4A title win over Castle View 11 months ago — has the second-most points in the state this spring, currently with 46 (31 goals and 15 assists).

Listed as a 5-foot-3 midfielder, she has helped fill the void left by last year's Longmont Times-Call girls' lacrosse player of the year, Allie Hartman, who now plays at the University of Michigan.

Connors has scored at least four goals in each of Mead's six games this season. Saturday, she had five and four helpers in a 12-10 win at Cherokee Trail (4-2). Then on Tuesday, she had another five points (four goals and an assist) in a 15-7 win over Denver North (0-3).

With Connors in the lead, the Mavericks are one of the top-scoring offenses in the classification, scoring 14.2 goals per game. The Demons, though, aren't far behind, averaging 14.

Junior Ady Brickle has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) through five games for Golden, while senior Brooke Miller is at 20 (15 goals, five assists). Those two combined for all three goals in their only other meeting against Mead, which the Mavs won 10-3 on April 8 of last year.

In their way, Mead senior goalie Anne Booth has stopped 33 of the 70 shots she's faced this spring. Her .471 save percentage is 16th-best in the state. Opposing her, Golden's netminder, Ruby Lucken, has a .586 save percentage, ranking her sixth.

Going into Saturday, Mead will be on three days of rest. Both senior Rory Carr (16 goals, six assists) and sophomore Morgan Elson (12 goals, nine assists) are coming off four-goal performances against the Vikings.

Golden, meanwhile, will play Thursday at Denver South (2-4).