Game(s) of the Week: Holy Family and Lyons aim for titles in baseball this weekend

May 29—When and where: At the double-elimination 2A tournament at the Runyon Field Sports Complex in Pueblo, No. 12 Lyons will face No. 1 Limon or No. 8 Buena Vista in an elimination game Friday at 12:30 p.m. The winner will play for the state title Saturday, needing to beat No. 2 Denver Christian twice at Rawlings Field on the CSU-Pueblo campus.

Meanwhile, at the 4A tournament, No. 5 Holy Family is playing for a state title Saturday at Erdle Field on the Air Force Academy base. Either No. 2 Golden, No. 3 Pueblo County or No. 6 Falcon will advance to face the Tigers, needing to beat them twice to take the crown.

The scouting report: With just one more win, the Tigers can go into the summer break with their fourth title in program history and first in a decade.

Three straight wins will give the Lions their first.

Last weekend, with Holy Family (21-5-1) at the Air Force Academy, and Lyons (18-8) in Pueblo, both locals rode stellar pitching performances to get past the No. 1 team in their respective bracket and into the final weekend.

Marginally-used reliever Brendan Ward faced top-ranked Windsor in the Tigers' second game Friday, outdueling Class 4A player of the year-contender Ethan Fillinger.

His complete-game performance — allowing four runs — fit between wins from Holy Family's top-two pitchers. Cole Kuszak pitched the Tigers past Palisade in their opening game of the tournament and Brady Hudson put them a win away from a title with six solid innings against Falcon on Saturday.

Baseball: Wizards run out of magic against Holy Family in 4A tourney

All three were good, but their offense proved the headliner combining for 34 hits and 27 runs through its first three games of the tourney. First baseman Jayden Watts has six hits and nine RBIs by himself.

High-Watts Baseball: Holy Family 1B continues to mash; Tigers 1 win away from 4A title

Lyons turned heads, too, delivering the biggest upset in the double-elimination postseasons.

Wyatt Waters tossed 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball to hand Limon its first loss of the season. Taming an offense averaging nearly 12 runs per game, he worked around five walks and a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning while only allowing two hits.

Baseball: Lyons stuns No. 1 Limon; wins twice to open play at 2A tournament

Prior to it, Waters drove in four runs in a 12-2 win over No. 13 Swink in their first game. Saturday, the Lions were up 2-1 on defending champ Denver Christian before the Thunder's five-run sixth put them into the season's final day.

Thunderstruck: Lyons baseball falls to Denver Christian in 2A tourney